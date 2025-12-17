Tube lockdown as man stabbed in the head at major London Underground station
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the head at a busy Tube station.
Colliers Wood station was put on lockdown shortly after 10:30am on Wednesday following reports of a fight between "three young men."
A man in his 20s was later arrested at the station on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
He has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, according to police.
Onlookers claimed that the injured man was "stabbed in the head," with one witness telling London Now: "People were really shook up. It was brutal, absolutely brutal."
This station is closed while we deal with a customer incident.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers attended Colliers Wood Underground station following reports at 10.30am today (17 December) of a fight between three young men involving knives.
"A man in his 20s was arrested at the station on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. He has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Enquiries are ongoing."
There were delays on the Northern Line as a result and Colliers Wood station remained closed into the afternoon.
Delays caused to the Northern Line have mostly resolved but commuters are being warned of potential minor issues between Morden and Camden Town via Bank.
A statement from London Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 10.29am today (17 December) to reports of a stabbing at Colliers Wood Underground Station, SW19.
"We sent resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a paramedic in a fast response car.
"We treated a man for a head injury and took him to hospital."
The BTP have urged anyone with information to get in touch.