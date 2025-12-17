A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the head at a busy Tube station.

Colliers Wood station was put on lockdown shortly after 10:30am on Wednesday following reports of a fight between "three young men."

A man in his 20s was later arrested at the station on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

He has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, according to police.

Onlookers claimed that the injured man was "stabbed in the head," with one witness telling London Now: "People were really shook up. It was brutal, absolutely brutal."

