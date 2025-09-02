'Worst Monday ever': Tube passengers forced to walk through tunnels after being stuck on train for three hours
Transport for London (TfL) has apologised after passengers were forced to walk to safety through dark tunnels after being trapped on a faulty Underground train for three hours.
Footage shared online shows passengers trapped in crowded carriages on a Jubilee line train during peak travel hours yesterday evening.
The train became stuck between Westminster and Waterloo stations due to a fault.
One passenger shared a video on TikTok calling it the "worst Monday ever" after their 30 minute journey home turned into three hours "of being packed in a hot train to then walk on the tracks".
Another passenger shared images inside the dark carriage and wrote that she was "literally panicking".
A third called the experience a "nightmare".
They added that it was "baking hot" and said: "High fares for broken trains. TfL - do better."
There continue to be severe delays on the Jubilee line today due to the earlier faulty trains at Waterloo.
Customers are advised to check the TfL website or TfL Go app for real-time travel information.
TfL has apologised to the passengers affected by the train fault.
A TfL spokesperson said: "We apologise to Jubilee line customers who were held on a faulty train yesterday evening and to those customers whose journeys were disrupted by this incident, which involved the incident train and an additional faulty train. Engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore a good service on the line."