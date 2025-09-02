Transport for London (TfL) has apologised after passengers were forced to walk to safety through dark tunnels after being trapped on a faulty Underground train for three hours.

Footage shared online shows passengers trapped in crowded carriages on a Jubilee line train during peak travel hours yesterday evening.

The train became stuck between Westminster and Waterloo stations due to a fault.

One passenger shared a video on TikTok calling it the "worst Monday ever" after their 30 minute journey home turned into three hours "of being packed in a hot train to then walk on the tracks".

Another passenger shared images inside the dark carriage and wrote that she was "literally panicking".

Read more: All the Tube strike dates as RMT confirms action

Read more: Londoners face week of disruption as Tube workers strike