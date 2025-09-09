A strike by London Underground workers will continue on Tuesday, causing fresh travel chaos for commuters, tourists and other passengers across the capital.

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking industrial action all week in a dispute over pay and hours.

London Underground said there were “minimal” Tube services on Monday, with only a few trains on selected shuttle services.

Tuesday is set to mark a second day of disruption, with the underground network at a standstill - this time, in addition to the Docklands Light Railway (DLR).

Buses were busier than usual and more passengers travelled on the Elizabeth Line and London Overground, which were not directly involved in the strike.

There was also a huge increase in the number of people hiring bicycles to get around London.

Read more: Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound flotilla ‘set on fire’ following drone attack, crew say

Read more: Starmer meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at Downing Street