London Underground is warning of disruption on one of its Tube lines because of a 24-hour strike by workers in a dispute over the dismissal of a colleague.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) on the Piccadilly Line will walk out from noon on Friday (November 20).

Passengers were warned to expect “severe disruption” as well as delays on parts of the District line due to shared infrastructure.

Lee Stewart, Transport for London’s head of London Underground Service Control, said: “We are extremely disappointed that TSSA is proceeding with unjustified strike action in response to the dismissal of an employee working a second job while receiving full sick pay.

“We will do all we can to minimise disruption for our customers.

“I would encourage Piccadilly Line customers travelling on Friday and Saturday to check before they travel and consider alternative routes where possible.

“Our teams will be working hard to keep London moving and provide customers with the information they need to plan their journeys.”

TSSA general secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust said: “Our members working in Service Control on the Piccadilly Line are determined to take industrial action in support of their colleague who has been unfairly treated by London Underground.”