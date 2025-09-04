Tube drivers are set to walk out over pay and conditions from Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Henry Riley and Danielle de Wolfe

Rail unions have insisted that this weekend's proposed rail strike 'remains on' amid a fallout over pay and working conditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking exclusively with LBC, a spokesperson for the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) insisted the union continues its attempts to 'break the impasse' but that deals 'have been rejected so far'. The walkout is set to begin on Sunday, September 7, and continue through to Thursday, September 11. Current strikes are set to affect London underground lines, as well as DLR services. Different sections of RMT's membership will walk out on different days spread across the week, with little or no service on tube lines across sections of the network. The strikes, announced earlier this week, have had serious knock-on effects, with Coldplay forced to move two of their Wembley Stadium shows due to the disruption. Read more: All the Tube strike dates as RMT confirms action Read more: 17 injured after 'bus crashes into pedestrians' during rush hour outside central London railway station

London Underground Northern Line is set to be affected by the strikes. Picture: Alamy

It comes as an RMT spokesperson told LBC: "The public statements from TfL have been disappointing and intransigent. "We are seeking a revised offer which addresses our members concerns about pay conditions and agreements. "Overtures have been made by RMT to break the impasse but have been rejected so far. "Meanwhile, the strikes remain on." The walkout comes after management ‘refused to engage seriously’ with union demands on pay, fatigue management, extreme shift patterns and a reduction in the working week, as well as ‘failing to honour previous agreements made with staff’, according to the RMT. The RMT union, which is the largest specialist transport union in the country, said management’s ‘dismissive’ approach has “fuelled widespread anger and distrust among the workforce”.

Passenger at King's Cross Underground Station ahead of the strike as RMT union prepares to begin a fresh round of walkouts later on Sunday night. Picture: Alamy