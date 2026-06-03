London Underground services returned to normal on Wednesday, after a strike by drivers that caused huge disruption to commuters, but it will not be a break for long.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out on Tuesday and will strike again on Thursday in a dispute over a four-day week with Transport for London (TfL).

The strikes are in response to issues including a new four-day week which the union says its members do not agree with.

The union says it expects fresh talks to be held next week in a bid to resolve the row, with both sides telling LBC on Tuesday that no agreement had been reached.

It means that on Thursday, June 4, the strike will be held all day, from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

No service is expected on the:

Circle line,

Piccadilly line,

Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate,

Central line between White City and Liverpool Street.

There will be only a limited service before 6.30am and customers should complete their journeys by 9pm.

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