Tube back running but strike chaos to resume tomorrow
London Underground services return to normal after a strike by drivers in a brief reprieve for the capital
London Underground services returned to normal on Wednesday, after a strike by drivers that caused huge disruption to commuters, but it will not be a break for long.
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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out on Tuesday and will strike again on Thursday in a dispute over a four-day week with Transport for London (TfL).
The strikes are in response to issues including a new four-day week which the union says its members do not agree with.
The union says it expects fresh talks to be held next week in a bid to resolve the row, with both sides telling LBC on Tuesday that no agreement had been reached.
It means that on Thursday, June 4, the strike will be held all day, from 12.01am to 11.59pm.
No service is expected on the:
- Circle line,
- Piccadilly line,
- Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate,
- Central line between White City and Liverpool Street.
There will be only a limited service before 6.30am and customers should complete their journeys by 9pm.
Read also: Council confiscates more than 2,500 rental e-bikes in crackdown on bad parking
Sight loss charity raises risks associated with the strike
The UK’s leading charity for sight loss said the strikes raised additional challenges for people with vision impairment.
Guide Dogs raised concerns over the danger posed by e-bikes, particularly when parked incorrectly or in large groups.
People with sight loss cannot always see if they can safely squeeze past, and often the alternative is to step into the road around it, said the charity.
Clive Wood, of Guide Dogs, said the strikes created additional challenges for people with a vision impairment, as changes to usual routes and travel patterns make getting around more difficult.
He said: “Tube closures can lead to increased traffic, busier pavements, and more crowded public spaces and buses.”
He said many e-bikes and scooters were poorly parked and blocked pavements, posing risks for pedestrians with sight loss.“
For some, these factors may make journeys feel unpredictable or unsafe, and may lead them to avoid travelling altogether, limiting their independence,” he added.
“We’re asking commuters to remember that while trains may stop, the need for accessibility doesn’t.
"A small act like moving a hire bike or giving up a space or a seat can be the difference between a safe journey and a dangerous one for a person with sight loss.”