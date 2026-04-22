Londoners are facing a second day of travel chaos with RMT union's strike coming to an end, with further disruption set to follow.

A dispute over pay and conditions saw the members walk out at midday yesterday (Tuesday, April 21), and their strike will continue until noon today, although knock-on effects will be felt all day.

Circle, Central, and Piccadilly Tube lines have been suspended or partially suspended, but the whole Transport for London network is currently bearing the effects of the industrial action.

Many have been working from home during the period, while Forest E-bike service told LBC that it was expecting a spike of up to 200% as workers take to the road.

Chris Barnett, who lives in London, told LBC: "I'm lucky to be able to work from home most of the time, so I can just stay here, but getting around to socialise has been chaotic. I do not cycle very often so it has been a good opportunity for me, but so many others are doing the same, I have seen some close calls and near crashes.

"I can't wait for it to get back to normal, to be honest."