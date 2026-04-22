When will Tube strike end? London faces more travel misery
The full dates and times of the RMT industrial action this week as Londoners face their second day of disruption to transport and travel
Londoners are facing a second day of travel chaos with RMT union's strike coming to an end, with further disruption set to follow.
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A dispute over pay and conditions saw the members walk out at midday yesterday (Tuesday, April 21), and their strike will continue until noon today, although knock-on effects will be felt all day.
Circle, Central, and Piccadilly Tube lines have been suspended or partially suspended, but the whole Transport for London network is currently bearing the effects of the industrial action.
Many have been working from home during the period, while Forest E-bike service told LBC that it was expecting a spike of up to 200% as workers take to the road.
Chris Barnett, who lives in London, told LBC: "I'm lucky to be able to work from home most of the time, so I can just stay here, but getting around to socialise has been chaotic. I do not cycle very often so it has been a good opportunity for me, but so many others are doing the same, I have seen some close calls and near crashes.
"I can't wait for it to get back to normal, to be honest."
When is there a Tube strike?
All strikes will be 12pm (midday) to 11.59am the following day and these will be:
- Tuesday, April 21, to Wednesday, April 22
- Thursday, April 23, to Friday, April 24
- Tuesday, May 19, to Wednesday, May 20
- Thursday, May 21, to Friday, May 22
- Tuesday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 17
- Thursday, June 18, to Friday, June 19
Which London Underground lines are affected?
No service will run on the Piccadilly and Circle lines during affected hours, and there will also be no service on the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, and no service on the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street.
Can I get to Heathrow Airport during the Tube strike?
Yes, the Elizabeth line will still run, as will the Heathrow Express train, but you will not be able to use the Piccadilly line during the times of the walkout to get to the airport.
Why is the RMT union striking?
The RMT has called a strike, which will see some, but not all, London Underground drivers down tools on the agreed dates due to working conditions.
Aslef, a union which the RMT supports, has opposed a four-day working week offered to staff in exchange for different hours.
Transport for London (TfL) had offered the change of contracts as a concession following strikes last year - where unionists had gone on strike to call for a 32-hour working week.
TfL said the 32-hour working week was unaffordable and has said that the four-day working week is optional, with drivers able to continue working a five-day week if they would like to.
Eddie Dempsey, of the RMT, said: “The approach of TfL does not lead to industrial peace and will infuriate our members who want to see a negotiated settlement to this avoidable dispute.”