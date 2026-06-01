Tube strikes to go ahead after last-ditch talks to avert travel chaos fail
Travel chaos looms for commuters this week as two 24 hour strikes will go ahead on the London Underground after talks failed to resolve a dispute.
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Last ditch talks were held on Monday in a bid to avert strikes amid the row over the working week.
It means Tube drivers belonging to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will now walk out on Tuesday and again on Thursday, with huge disruption to travel in the capital expected.
The RMT said Transport for London (TfL) "failed to provide assurances" over concerns about longer working hours and driver fatigue.
But TfL said it was "bitterly disappointing" no agreement was reached but aimed to run at least half of its Tube services.
The strikes are in response to issues including a new four-day week which the union says its members do not agree with.
The drivers’ union Aslef has accepted the new arrangements.
Read more: Tube strikes over four day working week called off by London Underground drivers
Read more: TfL chiefs ‘don’t understand why strike is taking place’ as Londoners face commute misery
Claire Mann, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “We still believe that the points they have raised can be worked out in time, through more detailed discussions and we are continuing to talk to the union’s representatives to find a way to avoid disruption to London.”
A union spokesperson said: “Our members have raised serious concerns around fatigue, longer shifts, reduced flexibility and the impact these proposals could have in a safety-critical role.”
No service is expected on the Circle line, the Piccadilly line, the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, and the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street, during the strikes.
Services will run on other tube lines on both days, TfL expects.
But it warns services will begin late and finish early, with limited services before 06:30.
TfL also advises that customers complete their journeys before 21:00.
The Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, buses and tram services are expected to run normally during the strike, but are likely to be busy.
An RMT union representative said after Monday's talks:"Despite our best efforts in ACAS talks, TfL have failed to provide assurances on our members deeply held concerns around fatigue, reduced flexibility, shift lengths and the impact these proposals could have in a safety-critical role like tube driving.
"We remain available for meaningful talks, but strike action tomorrow will now go ahead."
A TfL spokesperson said: "It is bitterly disappointing that despite five hours of meetings with the RMT at ACAS and repeated assurances that the four-day working week proposals will remain voluntary, RMT has chosen to continue with its disruptive strike action. "We will do all we can to provide as much service as possible during this action."