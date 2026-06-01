Travel chaos looms for commuters this week as two 24 hour strikes will go ahead on the London Underground after talks failed to resolve a dispute.

Last ditch talks were held on Monday in a bid to avert strikes amid the row over the working week.

It means Tube drivers belonging to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will now walk out on Tuesday and again on Thursday, with huge disruption to travel in the capital expected.

The RMT said Transport for London (TfL) "failed to provide assurances" over concerns about longer working hours and driver fatigue.

But TfL said it was "bitterly disappointing" no agreement was reached but aimed to run at least half of its Tube services.

The strikes are in response to issues including a new four-day week which the union says its members do not agree with.

The drivers’ union Aslef has accepted the new arrangements.

Read more: Tube strikes over four day working week called off by London Underground drivers

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