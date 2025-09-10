Commuters at Farringdon Station experienced much busier services during the second day of tube strikes. The evening commute saw workers using the Thameslink and Elizabeth line as the majority of tube services shut down. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

London's transport network has come to a standstill once again after underground workers walked out in a continued dispute over pay and conditions.

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking industrial action all week in a dispute over pay and hours. Strikes are staggered across the week, with Wednesday's walkout seeing all London Underground lines at a standstill as the morning commute got underway. The fresh wave of travel chaos has forced commuters to find alternative methods of transport, with city workers and tourists alike forced onto bikes, busses and boats. Lengthy queues could be seen at bus stops around the capital, with hire bike stands lying empty in greater London locations. Read more: Starmer to host Israeli President in Downing Street after condemning Qatar strike Read more: Poland shoots down Russian 'suicide' drones as Nato jets scrambled following 'unprecedented violation' of airspace

Travel chaos in London amidst Tube Strike, millions overcrowd streets and bus stops. pic.twitter.com/OucWojnH34 — PressHop (@Presshopuk) September 9, 2025

After “minimal” tube services on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday is expected to see no tube lines in operation. The Elizabeth Line and London Overground are set to operate a normal service, however, will not be stopping at Tube-linked stations, including Highbury and Islington and Old Street. As expected, there will be no service on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) from Tuesday, September 9 until Thursday, September 11.

London, UK. 9th September, 2025. A man wheels away a Santander public hire bike, as many commuters try to find alternative ways to get home during the second day of tube strikes. Picture: Alamy

Tuesday marked a second day of disruption, with the underground network at a standstill - this time, in addition to the Docklands Light Railway (DLR). Buses were busier than usual with queues snaking along pavements at travel hubs across the city. More passengers have also been seen on the Elizabeth Line and London Overground, which were not directly involved in the strike. There was also a huge increase in the number of people hiring bicycles to get around London.

On Monday evening rush hour, commuters at London’s Liverpool Street Underground station faced long, crowded queues trying to board the Elizabeth Line. Picture: Alamy

The RMT has rejected a 3.4% pay rise and is campaigning for a cut in the 35-hour working week, which London Underground says is unaffordable. It comes amid suggestions that two-for-one entry to Legoland is among the union’s strike demands. Downing Street has called on the RMT and Transport for London (TfL) to get back to the negotiating table to end the strike.

London tube strikes from 7th-11th September caused chaos for travellers, with huge queues for buses and clogged roads. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think Londoners will rightly be fed-up with the disruption from Tube strikes ….. as parents try and drop their kids off at school, get to hospital appointments, get to work. “We want to see RMT and TfL get back around the table when it comes to these strikes, work together in good faith to resolve this situation in the interests of passengers.”