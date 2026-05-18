Tube strikes over four day working week called off by London Underground drivers
The union says its members oppose a new four-day working week arrangement on the underground.
A walkout by London Underground drivers which was set to take place this week has been called off, the RMT union has confirmed.
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The strike action was set to take place on Tuesday and Thursday after drivers disagreed with the proposed changes linked to the four-day working week.
The RMT union had been labelled ‘militant’ for pressing ahead with further strikes after four days of action at the end of April.
Earlier strikes crippled London’s transport network, with a handful of lines operating with a skeleton service after one of the two rail unions, Aslef, agreed to the earlier deal.
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The RMT union had earlier rejected proposals linked to the new four-day working week because drivers would receive one less paid lunch break.
The hours would see a five-day working week of 36 hours changed to a 35-hour four-day working week.
The terms would have given Tube drivers among the best working conditions of any train driver in Britain.
A union spokesperson said: “At the 11th hour the employer has shifted its position allowing us to further explore our members’ concerns around the imposition of new rosters, fatigue and safety issues.
“The dispute is not over and more strike action will follow if we fail to make sufficient progress.”
Strikes scheduled for June 16 and 18 have also been called off, but the union announced new 24-hour strike dates of June 2 and 4 if the dispute remains unresolved.
Aslef have said the deal will mean:
- An extra month, 35 days, away from work a year.
- Average weekly rostered hours reducing to 34 from current average of 36.
- A third rest day every week so more time at home and less time travelling to and from work, reducing fatigue and giving drivers a better quality of life.
- An extra rest day each week means roster patterns and duty swaps could be arranged so drivers will have more flexibility to block leave together, or take long weekends or mini-breaks.
- Saving money on travel and childcare costs.
- For the first time drivers will be able to volunteer for overtime.
- Undisturbed meal breaks will be counted as working hours, only for drivers.
- Overtime, one day a week, will be paid at time and a quarter.