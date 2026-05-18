The union says its members oppose a new four-day working week arrangement on the underground.

Kings Cross St Pancras Underground Station was impacted by the last round of industrial action. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A walkout by London Underground drivers which was set to take place this week has been called off, the RMT union has confirmed.

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The strike action was set to take place on Tuesday and Thursday after drivers disagreed with the proposed changes linked to the four-day working week. The RMT union had been labelled ‘militant’ for pressing ahead with further strikes after four days of action at the end of April. Earlier strikes crippled London’s transport network, with a handful of lines operating with a skeleton service after one of the two rail unions, Aslef, agreed to the earlier deal. Read more: Fury over another Tube strike as union rejects voluntary four-day week Read more: Mayhem at Swatch: Clashes erupt in shopping centres around the world as 'mobs' fight for coveted new limited edition watches

The strikes were planned to run from 12 pm on Tuesday, May 19, until midday, Wednesday, May 20. Picture: Getty

The RMT union had earlier rejected proposals linked to the new four-day working week because drivers would receive one less paid lunch break. The hours would see a five-day working week of 36 hours changed to a 35-hour four-day working week. The terms would have given Tube drivers among the best working conditions of any train driver in Britain. A union spokesperson said: “At the 11th hour the employer has shifted its position allowing us to further explore our members’ concerns around the imposition of new rosters, fatigue and safety issues. “The dispute is not over and more strike action will follow if we fail to make sufficient progress.” Strikes scheduled for June 16 and 18 have also been called off, but the union announced new 24-hour strike dates of June 2 and 4 if the dispute remains unresolved.

Londoners will be relieved to know they won't need pack onto buses this week. Picture: Alamy