Tube drivers are set to walk out over pay and conditions from Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Henry Riley

Significant disruption is expected on Underground services from Sunday September 7 until late Friday morning.

London is bracing for a week of commuter chaos as members of the Rail, Maritime And Transport union (RMT) stage a five day walkout. Tube lines will effectively shut down as different parts of the RMT membership walk out on different days. Just the Elizabeth Line and Overground line will operate as normal (a separate dispute on the Docklands Light Railway will mean no DLR on Tuesday and Thursday). UK Hospitality, the trade body for hospitality businesses in the UK, say the industrial action will have a "major impact on businesses". LBC has been told that the total cost to the sector is up to £110 million. Read more: Tube strike 'remains on' ahead of walkout as Londoners face week of disruption Read more: 'Worst Monday ever': Tube passengers forced to walk through tunnels after being stuck on train for three hours

Passenger at King's Cross Underground Station ahead of the strike as RMT union prepares to begin a fresh round of walkouts later on Sunday night. Picture: Alamy

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, told LBC "this level of impact comes at a time when businesses can least afford it, having just been hit with £3.4 billion in additional annual cost". The industry leader said it was "crucial that all parties involved get round the table to negotiate a solution that can avoid these damaging strikes." There are around 10 million people on average each day in London. The total economic loss due to the strike could hit £230 million. Analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research warned the true economic hit was likely to be significantly higher once the indirect effects were considered. Neil Sebba is the Managing Director of Tossed - who operate 13 salad bars across London - said it was "extremely disappointing" and that "the timing is probably the most disappointing part of this". He told LBC that TFL and the RMT should "get around the table and sort it out… I wish they could do this in another way that doesn't have all these repercussions". Mr Sebba also conceded that a last minute settlement could be problematic. "It's almost as frustrating in some respects when it gets settled at the last minute because people make their alternative plans and you still see an impact, come what may." A spokesperson for the Mayor of London urged the RMT and TfL to get around the table to resolve this matter and "avoid this industrial action”. Though reports suggest the RMT have urged Sir Sadiq Khan to intervene. However, the Conservatives argue that the Mayor needs to "roll up his sleeves and sort this out". Keith Prince, the Transport Spokesperson for the City Hall Tories, accused Sir Sadiq of causing this by previously "throwing money at the unions" saying that he hadn’t found "any money down the back of the sofa for his union paymasters" – citing reports from last year that City Hall gave the RMT Union £30 million to avert future strikes.

RMT members on the picket line. Picture: Alamy