TUC general secretary Paul Nowak is to attack opponents of new workers’ rights and urge the Government to “face down” vested interests in a keynote speech to the TUC Congress in Brighton on Monday.

Mr Nowak will call for an economy that benefits everybody, “not just the uber rich” and will say that opponents of new workers’ rights “only care about themselves and their bottom line”.

He will point out that Prime Minister Andy Burnham has started to give “breathing space” to families and businesses, but he will add that more is needed to deliver the circuit breaker he has promised.

The TUC union leader will urge the Prime Minister to stand up to big banks, the super-rich and outsourcing giants, saying: “The new Prime Minister has already started to give breathing space to families and businesses, but to deliver the circuit breaker he has promised the British public, Andy Burnham is going to have to be prepared to face down vested interests.

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