Meanwhile there were no places for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw or Ollie Watkins

England manager Thomas Tuchel decided his last squad before the summer's World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

England boss Thomas Tuchel has recalled Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo to his latest squad as preparations ramp up ahead of the World Cup.

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The pair join Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who return from the International wilderness as part of the extended 35-man roster. James Garner and Jason Steele also received their first international call-ups, while there was no place for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw or Ollie Watkins. Fikayo Tomori and Dominic Solanke were also brought back to the fold as preparations for the summer continue with Wembley friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. Read more: Ticketless entry to football matches to become criminal offence ahead of Carabao Cup final Read more: FIFA passes landmark rule to tackle shortage of women coaches

Harry Maguire has earned another call-up. Picture: Getty

Versatile Everton midfielder Garner has earned a maiden senior call-up, as surprisingly did Brighton's 35-year-old goalkeeper Steele, who has been brought into the group with the prospect of him going to the World Cup as a training goalkeeper. Calvert-Lewin is in line for his first appearance since 2021 having been rewarded for this season’s fine form with promoted Leeds. Tuchel has selected Manchester United players for the first time since taking charge at the start of last year.

Kobbie Mainoo will also join up. Picture: Getty

Experienced centre-back Maguire, 33, will have the chance to add to his 64 international appearances and Euro 2024 final starter Mainoo, 20, is included. The pair last played for their country in September 2024. Luke Shaw, 30, was another United player pushing to be involved but has once again been overlooked, with Tuchel instead calling up Newcastle's Lewis Hall for the first time since he took charge. The England boss handed the two-cap left-back his club debut during their time together at Chelsea.But, despite Reece James’ injury, there was no place for Alexander-Arnold.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin also earned his first call up since 2021. Picture: Getty

Real Madrid team-mate Jude Bellingham is included despite not playing since February 1 due to a hamstring injury. Tuchel revealed he plans to run two squads, one for the match against Uruguay, with a host of players then arriving for the Japan game. He told the FA website: "We decided to divide it into basically two camps almost, so we bring players in that we haven't seen who haven’t played so much to open up the picture and the competition for plane tickets to the US. "Then from Friday and Saturday, a group of players will come into camp – ten or 11 players who get a rest before and we will then go with a new group and mix of players into the match against Japan."