England hailed a huge win over Mexico at the Azteca. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

England boss Thomas Tuchel has thanked England fans for staying up all night to watch the side beat Mexico in an astonishing World Cup victory.

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After the Three Lions advanced to the quarter finals where they will face Norway, Tuchel told fans: “I just want to say thank you , if you stayed up and sent us your energy thank you. “Because if they think we don’t feel it, we feel it one hundred per cent.”

Harry Kane and England teammates celerate the win. Picture: Alamy

England dumped Mexico out of the World Cup in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Alamy

“The round of 32, round of 16 is the moment in a tournament when you find a way to win. We overcame every obstacle that was thrown at us.” England secured victory against Mexico having played most of the second half with 10 men. The final whistle after 11 minutes of injury time saw pints being thrown through the air, people being lifted onto friends' shoulders, and almighty cheers ringing out from England supporters worldwide and DJ’s putting on the unofficial theme of the World Cup, Wonderwall.

A disheartened Mexico fan watches on as the side slump to defeat. Picture: Alamy

Supporters packed out hundreds of bars and pubs for the late-night clash after the Government extended opening hours to 5am on Monday, with beers flying into the air at the final whistle following 11 minutes of added time. Employers are now braced for supporters to pull a 'mass sickie'. Companies have been warned to expect a productivity hit as Britain prepares for the 'mother of all Mondays' recovering from the night before.

England beat Mexico 3-2 in a heart-stopping match at the Azteca. Picture: getty

With the game wrapped up shortly after 4am, millions of people have pulled an exhausting all-nighter and are expected to be absent from work and school on Monday. One fan said: "I think it's stupid not to take the day off, unless you work from home." Harry Becks, 27, from Ruislip, west London, also said there's 'no chance' he will go to work on Monday, adding: "I already booked the day off." Even Jude Bellingham, when asked for his message to supporters back home after the match, said: “Text your bosses and tell them you’re not coming in, simple as that.” He added: “Kids stay off school, parents don’t go to work, enjoy your day, have the day off if you can, these nights don’t come often.” But parents were urged to get their children to school by a Government minister, who said it was “important to learn that resilience” of getting through the day tired. Early education minister Olivia Bailey said that every day of school mattered, even if they are “a bit sleepy” after watching England’s late-night World Cup clash with Mexico. “I would absolutely encourage kids to get themselves into school this morning," she said.

Football fans now face a 'great bunk off' after pulling an all-nighter. Picture: getty

The drama began early when forecasted thunderstorms struck around the Azteca stadium on Sunday evening UK time, eventually causing the kick-off to be delayed by an hour to 2am over risk of lightning strikes. The game picked up where the weather left off, with England playing much of the second-half with 10 men after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off for a high tackle following a VAR review, while both sides were awarded penalties.

Harry Kane after slotting away a penalty for England. Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Wales wrote in a social media post: “Well done England! Bring on the quarter final!” And two-goal hero Jude Bellingham, when asked for his message to supporters back home after the match, said: “Text your bosses and tell them you’re not coming in, simple as that.”

A Mexico fan celebrates in the stands prior to the team's defeat. Picture: Alamy