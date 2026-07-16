Tuchel retains FA backing despite heavy criticism for tactics during Argentina loss
England boss Thomas Tuchel retains the full backing of the FA despite the Three Lions’ disappointing defeat to Argentina.
Listen to this article
He has suggested he intends to stay in charge for the European Championship in two years’ time.
The German is taking most of the blame for his team throwing away a 1-0 lead and has faced heavy criticism for his changes in the second half.
Wayne Rooney said his substations had “cost us.”
Tuchel has the full backing of the FA and is expected to see his contract through to Euro 2028, it emerged today.
He signed a contract extension in February and will lead the team into the next tournament.
Read more: Argentina face fine and calls for players to be 'punished' after holding up ‘the Falklands are ours’ banner after beating England
Read more: Thomas Tuchel defends second half substitutions after Wayne Rooney claims Three Lions boss 'asked for trouble'
Tuchel has responded to criticism over the Argentina defeat, saying: “Millions of coaches after the game think that they know better. I have to make a decision, it’s how I analysed the game. No regrets. The team gave everything and played one of our better matches, probably our best under the circumstances.
“I believe that [criticism] is just the nature of the game. As soon as we lose, we get criticised. That’s just what it is. And get criticised after no one knows what would have happened if we made different decisions. So it makes no sense to engage in that and lose my head.”
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham praised Tuchel.
He said: “It is heartbreaking to be so close.
“The players and Thomas gave it everything today and the squad, coaches and staff could not have worked harder during the tournament.
“I would like to thank them all – and also give my heartfelt thanks to our wonderful fans here in the USA and at home. We felt your support every step of the way and we are all so disappointed not to go further.”
England will take on France in Miami on Saturday for a third-place play-off.