Tuchel leaves the arena after England's defeat to Argentina. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

England boss Thomas Tuchel retains the full backing of the FA despite the Three Lions’ disappointing defeat to Argentina.

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He has suggested he intends to stay in charge for the European Championship in two years’ time. The German is taking most of the blame for his team throwing away a 1-0 lead and has faced heavy criticism for his changes in the second half. Wayne Rooney said his substations had “cost us.” Tuchel has the full backing of the FA and is expected to see his contract through to Euro 2028, it emerged today. He signed a contract extension in February and will lead the team into the next tournament. Read more: Argentina face fine and calls for players to be 'punished' after holding up ‘the Falklands are ours’ banner after beating England Read more: Thomas Tuchel defends second half substitutions after Wayne Rooney claims Three Lions boss 'asked for trouble'

Tuchel said criticism "is just the nature of the game" after the heartbreaking defeat to Argentina. Picture: Alamy