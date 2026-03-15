The point keeps Spurs in 16th, one point above the Premier League drop-zone

Spurs scored a last minute equaliser at Liverpool. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Igor Tudor has insisted never in his career has he thought about his future during a fiery post-match press conference after earning a 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

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Richarlison scored in the 90th minute to snatch a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday and slightly ease some of the pressure on the Croatian. However, Tudor is far from in the clear with Spurs only a point above the bottom three and with their Champions League campaign looking like ending next week against Atletico Madrid the visit of fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest next weekend will be crucial. "II am coaching 15 years, never was thinking one second about my future," Tudor told a press conference after a tetchy exchange in his post-match television interview in which he appeared to think his future was being questioned. Read more: Kimi Antonelli breaks F1 record to claim pole position for Chinese Grand Prix Read more: Football legend Eric Cantona proposes new law which would see Presidents to go to 'front lines' of war

Igor Tudo and goalscorer Richarlison. Picture: Getty

"I never think about my future, my past, I always think about training tomorrow, how to help the players. "I don't read nothing, don't watch nothing, future is just imagination, future don’t exist (sic). It’s a constant thing of today, of tomorrow, training." Tudor said the result brought some 'fresh air' and helped boost the confidence of players who had been on a seven-match losing run which preceded his arrival. "(It was a) good team spirit, seeing the circumstances the team was in today coming here at Anfield with 12 players (absent),” he added. "So this is something big. We stayed in the game, we believed, I felt that we could score the goal, the players also felt it, so it’s nice. "It’s a long way to our goal, which is to stay in the Premier League, but today was important to show what they showed, independent of the result."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was left disappointed. Picture: Getty