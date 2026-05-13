Tui has addressed raising concerns over cancelled summer holidays in 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Are Tui flights likely to be cancelled this summer? Holiday company delivers latest information on the prospect of cancelled flights and increased charges.

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Flights this summer are facing challenging times with the likelihood of cancelled trips and potential last minute changes due to the growing issues around jet fuel amidst the ongoing Iran war. With Tui being one of the biggest providers in summer holidays for British families, many are concerned over their trips abroad this 2026 and are worried about cancellations or even extra charges being added to their package deal. In April, the airline and holiday company had yet to cancel any flights due to the increased jet fuel prices and assured customers there wouldn't be any additional costs. Read more: Ground private jets now to protect family holidays this summer

Read more: Government reveals new airline rule to prevent cancelled flights this summer However, as the war disruption in the Middle East continues, Tui has delivered their latest update on summer travels.

Tui bosses have assured customers all flights will go ahead this summer. Picture: Getty

What is Tui's flight and jet fuel update? In the latest update on May 13th, Mathias Kiep, CFO of Tui Group has continued to assure customers no flights will be cancelled this summer. Speaking to The Independent, he said: "I’m very much convinced that we will see no shortage in the next 10 weeks. There’s definitely enough fuel. "We think that the discussion on fuel is a little bit artificial as we do see no shortages for the next few weeks." Mr Kiep went on to address prices which he does expect to change in the coming weeks. "I would also see no impact in the summer at all except prices – and for the higher prices, we are luckily hedged," he added. The discussion comes after the conflict in Iran has seen the transport of jet fuel disrupted due to the shutting down of Strait of Hormuz. Read more: Iran warns British warships face 'immediate response' as HMS Dragon sets sail for Middle East

Read more: German holidaymaker wins £900 payout after failing to secure sunbed despite 6am wake-up

Tui has noted a 10% drop in bookings as customers remain cautious over booking trips due to the war. Picture: Getty