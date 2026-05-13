Tui delivers jet fuel update over growing concerns of cancelled summer flights
Are Tui flights likely to be cancelled this summer? Holiday company delivers latest information on the prospect of cancelled flights and increased charges.
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Flights this summer are facing challenging times with the likelihood of cancelled trips and potential last minute changes due to the growing issues around jet fuel amidst the ongoing Iran war.
With Tui being one of the biggest providers in summer holidays for British families, many are concerned over their trips abroad this 2026 and are worried about cancellations or even extra charges being added to their package deal.
In April, the airline and holiday company had yet to cancel any flights due to the increased jet fuel prices and assured customers there wouldn't be any additional costs.
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However, as the war disruption in the Middle East continues, Tui has delivered their latest update on summer travels.
What is Tui's flight and jet fuel update?
In the latest update on May 13th, Mathias Kiep, CFO of Tui Group has continued to assure customers no flights will be cancelled this summer.
Speaking to The Independent, he said: "I’m very much convinced that we will see no shortage in the next 10 weeks. There’s definitely enough fuel.
"We think that the discussion on fuel is a little bit artificial as we do see no shortages for the next few weeks."
Mr Kiep went on to address prices which he does expect to change in the coming weeks.
"I would also see no impact in the summer at all except prices – and for the higher prices, we are luckily hedged," he added.
The discussion comes after the conflict in Iran has seen the transport of jet fuel disrupted due to the shutting down of Strait of Hormuz.
The UK government has also revealed if the closure remains in place long term, flights from the UK shouldn't be hindered too much.
A spokesperson said: "UK airlines are clear that they are not currently seeing a shortage of jet fuel. Aviation fuel is typically bought in advance and airports and suppliers keep stocks of bunkered fuel to support their resilience."
Tui's jet fuel update will bring relief to customers who have been witnessing other airlines collapse or cancel hundreds of flights in the coming months.
They have, however, revealed the demand for holidays has already taken a dip.
As Europe's leading travel operator, they said they've seen a 10% fall in revenue in holiday bookings as Brits remain cautious about planning trips abroad.