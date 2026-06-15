Tunisia sack head coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one World Cup match
Tunisia have sacked Sabri Lamouchi following their 5-1 defeat to Sweden
Tunisia have sacked their head coach Sabri Lamouchi just one game into the World Cup.
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The 54-year-old Frenchman was let go after Tunisia's devastating 5-1 defeat against Sweden in Monterrey.
The ex-Nottingham Forest manager has been axed and will be replaced by Mondher Kebaier who will prepare the team for the next two group games.
A statement released by Tunisia confirming the decision reads: “The agreement to dismiss coach Sabri Lamouchi has been officially signed.
“The move is towards appointing Mondher Kebaier as the national team coach (on an interim basis) to complete the World Cup matches.
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“The Tunisian Football Federation will work to secure a visa for Olympic team coach Anis Boujelbane to join the coaching staff.”
Lamouchi was appointed on a two-and-a-half-year contract in January, replacing Sami Trabelsi at the helm.
He will depart following a demoralising start to the tournament for the North African side.
Goals from Yasin Ayari and Alexander Isak had Sweden 2-0 ahead with just 30 minutes played at the Monterrey Stadium.
Although Omar Rekik pulled one back before the break, second-half goals from Viktor Gyokeres, Mattias Svanberg and Ayari wrapped up a comprehensive victory for Graham Potter’s men.
Tunisia are back in action on Sunday, when they face Japan at the same venue before their final group-stage fixture against the Netherlands in Kansas City on June 26.