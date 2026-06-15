Tunisia have sacked their head coach Sabri Lamouchi just one game into the World Cup.

The 54-year-old Frenchman was let go after Tunisia's devastating 5-1 defeat against Sweden in Monterrey.

The ex-Nottingham Forest manager has been axed and will be replaced by Mondher Kebaier who will prepare the team for the next two group games.

A statement released by Tunisia confirming the decision reads: “The agreement to dismiss coach Sabri Lamouchi has been officially signed.

“The move is towards appointing Mondher Kebaier as the national team coach (on an interim basis) to complete the World Cup matches.

Read more: Then and now: England's 2006 Golden Generation World Cup squad

Read more: As it happened: Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 to win first World Cup game since 1990 and top Group C