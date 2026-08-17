The murder trial of a former gang leader accused of murdering Tupac Shakur 20 years after the rapper’s shooting.

US rapper Tupac Shakur died a week after being hit in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 13th, 1996.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the former leader of the South Side Compton Crips street gang, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

The trial of the 63-year-old begins on Monday at Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. He has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution claim that Davis carried out the murder in response to an attack on his nephew, Orlando Anderson, which they believed could not “go unanswered”.

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