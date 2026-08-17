Tupac murder trial begins 30 years after rapper’s shooting
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon at Clark County District Court in Las Vegas.
The murder trial of a former gang leader accused of murdering Tupac Shakur 20 years after the rapper’s shooting.
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US rapper Tupac Shakur died a week after being hit in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 13th, 1996.
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the former leader of the South Side Compton Crips street gang, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
The trial of the 63-year-old begins on Monday at Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. He has pleaded not guilty.
The prosecution claim that Davis carried out the murder in response to an attack on his nephew, Orlando Anderson, which they believed could not “go unanswered”.
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Police claim that the defendant orchestrated the shooting after his nephew was involved in an altercation with Shakur in a Las Vegas casino.
They allege that he was the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur.
Davis was arrested near his home in Las Vegas in September 2023. He denies the charges, and his defence claims that there is no evidence that he planned the murder.
The prosecution, Binu Palal, has claimed that the defendant’s nephew was attacked in LA following the Mike Tyson fight.
He argued that Davis believed the attack on his nephew could not “go unanswered”.
Palal said Tupac came to LA to attend a Mike Tyson fight, following which he came across Orlando Anderson - Davis’s nephew.
He claimed that the incident triggered an attack, which was caught on video.
More to follow...