Turkey has issued arrest warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials within the Israeli government for alleged genocide.

A total of 37 people were listed by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office including prime minister Netanyahu, defence minister Israel Katz, national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the army chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir.

Turkey has accused the officials of "genocide and crimes against humanity" which Israel has "perpetrated systematically" in Gaza.

The statement also refers to the "Turkish-Palestinian friendship hospital," built by Turkey in the Gaza Strip and bombed by Israel in March.

