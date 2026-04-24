Formula One bosses have announced that the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the calendar next season.

A new five-year deal will see the fixture at Istanbul Park run on the sport’s schedule until at least 2031.

Despite the re-introduction of the race in Turkey, the calendar will stay at 24 rounds.

It was announced in December that the Portuguese Grand Prix would make a comeback in 2027, effectively replacing the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, which will run for the final time later this year.

The round in Turkey will fill a gap left by Barcelona – with the Circuit de Catalunya being used on a rotational basis with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps from next season.

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