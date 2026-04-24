Turkish Grand Prix to return to Formula One calendar in 2027
Formula One bosses have announced that the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the calendar next season.
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A new five-year deal will see the fixture at Istanbul Park run on the sport’s schedule until at least 2031.
Despite the re-introduction of the race in Turkey, the calendar will stay at 24 rounds.
It was announced in December that the Portuguese Grand Prix would make a comeback in 2027, effectively replacing the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, which will run for the final time later this year.
The round in Turkey will fill a gap left by Barcelona – with the Circuit de Catalunya being used on a rotational basis with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps from next season.
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Lewis Hamilton clinched his record-equalling seventh world championship in Istanbul in 2020 when the venue was used for two seasons during the Covid-19 pandemic.
F1 boss Stefano Domeincali said: “We are delighted to be returning to the incredible and vibrant city of Istanbul from 2027 to thrill all our fans in Turkey and around the world on one of the most exciting and challenging circuits in Formula One.”