A popular TV actress has revealed the terrifying moment she and her sister were upskirted while on a family outing in Manchester. Picture: Instagram

By Chay Quinn

A popular TV actress has revealed the terrifying moment she and her sister were upskirted while on a family outing in Manchester.

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The Bay actress Georgia Scholes said she and her family were together watching a friend box in the city centre when she began to be followed by two creeps. On their way up stairs after leaving a restaurant, she noticed the men walking uncomfortably close to her and her sister. Georgia said: “I mean basically shoulder-to-shoulder close, which at the time I thought was odd – especially as me and my sister were the only two people on the staircase.

The Bay actress Georgia Scholes said she and her family were together watching a friend box in the city centre when she began to be followed by two creeps. Picture: Instagram

“One of the males had his phone in his hand, held down by his leg angled towards us. My heart quite literally sank. “I walked around the back of them and saw the male’s phone was recording us the whole time walking up the stairs.” Upon realising that the men were recording under her dress. She recounted that she shouted: "Excuse me, mate, excuse me – you’ve just filmed us.” She added: “I just broke and asked him ‘please can you delete it’ and was told to ‘F*** off’.” Georgia revealed her sister Alex also pleaded with the male, and they both followed him crying while begging security guards and passersby to help them — to no avail. But Georgia added that while phoning the police, a club bouncer noticed her distress and then helped to detain one of the perverts. After two undercover police officers arrived, they revealed the first man had also been arrested.