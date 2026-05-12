A TV chef has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault in London.

The cook, who has reportedly appeared on a number of programmes, was detained last month following a complaint to the police.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, The Telegraph reported.

He was questioned for several hours at a central London police station and later released on bail.

The victim was allegedly raped and assaulted at an address in London in January.

It is understood she reported the incident to the police last month.

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