US TV host Savannah Guthrie tells mother's captors to 'reach out' and prove 84-year-old is alive
The NBC anchor pleaded for her mother Nancy's return in an emotional video posted on social media, after she was reported missing on Sunday
US TV host Savannah Guthrie has called for her mother's captor to "reach out" to the family after she was taken from her home five days ago.
Flanked by her siblings, Ms Guthrie said: "We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated.
"We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."
Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home near Tuscon, Arizona, on Saturday and was reported missing the following day after she failed to appear at church.
Investigators believe she was taken against her will after they found signs of forced entry at her home.
Several media organisations reported receiving "ransom notes" earlier this week, which they handed over to police.
Authorities are yet to confirm if these are legitimate.
No suspect or person of interest has been identified, police said.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters that the disappearance of Nancy, who has limited mobility and requires daily medication, was not "dementia related".
"She's as sharp as a tack," he said. "The family wants everyone to know that this isn't someone who just wandered off."
Speaking about her mother, a tearful Mrs Guthrie said in her video plea: "Our mum is our heart and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, she needs it not to suffer.
"Mummy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter."
Shortly after the video was posted, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: "I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY.
"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!"