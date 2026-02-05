The NBC anchor pleaded for her mother Nancy's return in an emotional video posted on social media, after she was reported missing on Sunday

In an emotional video message posted on social media, the NBC anchor joined her siblings to plea for the return of their mother. Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

US TV host Savannah Guthrie has called for her mother's captor to "reach out" to the family after she was taken from her home five days ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The NBC anchor pleaded for her mother Nancy's return in an emotional video posted on social media, after she was reported missing on Sunday. Flanked by her siblings, Ms Guthrie said: "We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. Read more: Trump to pull 700 ICE agents out of Minnesota Read more: Trump says Republicans 'should take over the voting' and 'nationalise' elections

"We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us." Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home near Tuscon, Arizona, on Saturday and was reported missing the following day after she failed to appear at church. Investigators believe she was taken against her will after they found signs of forced entry at her home. Several media organisations reported receiving "ransom notes" earlier this week, which they handed over to police. Authorities are yet to confirm if these are legitimate. No suspect or person of interest has been identified, police said. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters that the disappearance of Nancy, who has limited mobility and requires daily medication, was not "dementia related".

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday evening. Picture: Handout