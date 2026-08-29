TV insiders bat away claims that Harry and Meghan's return to UK driven by Duchess's acting career
Meghan is reportedly lined up for a role in season three of Guy Ritchie's Netflix hit The Gentleman
There is "no chance" that Harry and Meghan's decision to move back to the UK was driven by the Duchess's acting career.
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Sources close to the couple brushed off speculation surrounding Harry and Meghan's return following reports that Meghan is lined up for a role in season three of Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman.
The couple landed in the UK this week and their children, Archie and Lilibet, have been enrolled at British schools.
They stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.
A Netflix producer told Sky News that there was "no chance the reason they're coming back is TV roles like The Gentlemen."
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They said: "You don't uproot your family for one role in a show."
Pressed on whether Meghan could take up a role in the TV series, they said the producers were likely to have said "There's a part for two episodes, let's look into that" before deciding "reverse, reverse, the publicity is terrible".
"I doubt the producers or Netflix are enjoying this kind of attention."
Insiders questioned how Meghan would be "believable" in any role given her Duchess status.
Another added that her presence in a project could carry problems because "she is divisive".
"Imagine the security we would need on set," another TV source said.
Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan was an actress best known for playing Rachel Zane in US legal drama Suits,.
The Duchess of Sussex played the talented paralegal between 2011 and 2018.
Since moving to the US, Harry and Meghan signed a podcast deal with Spotify and a deal with Netflix for Meghan's series With Love, Meghan.
Figures showed earlier this year that the Duchess’s Netflix show failed to crack the top 1,000 most-watched programmes on the platform.
The second instalment of With Love, Meghan was the 1,124th most-watched show between July and December 2025, with two million views, according to data released by Netflix.
The couple were also executive producers on the documentary Cookie Queens, which was released in January.