Meghan is reportedly lined up for a role in season three of Guy Ritchie's Netflix hit The Gentleman

The couple landed in the UK this week and their children, Archie and Lilibet, have been enrolled at British schools. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

There is "no chance" that Harry and Meghan's decision to move back to the UK was driven by the Duchess's acting career.

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The second instalment of With Love, Meghan was the 1,124th most-watched show between July and December 2025, with two million views, according to data released by Netflix. Picture: Alamy

They said: "You don't uproot your family for one role in a show." Pressed on whether Meghan could take up a role in the TV series, they said the producers were likely to have said "There's a part for two episodes, let's look into that" before deciding "reverse, reverse, the publicity is terrible". "I doubt the producers or Netflix are enjoying this kind of attention." Insiders questioned how Meghan would be "believable" in any role given her Duchess status.

Insiders questioned how Meghan would be "believable" in any role given her Duchess status. . Picture: Getty

Another added that her presence in a project could carry problems because "she is divisive". "Imagine the security we would need on set," another TV source said. Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan was an actress best known for playing Rachel Zane in US legal drama Suits,. The Duchess of Sussex played the talented paralegal between 2011 and 2018. Since moving to the US, Harry and Meghan signed a podcast deal with Spotify and a deal with Netflix for Meghan's series With Love, Meghan.