Proposals could see a reduction in cost if streaming service subscribers are also made to pay full fare

The TV Licence could be set for a reform. Picture: True Images/Alamy

By William Mata

The TV Licence could be cut by £30 to £150 per year from 2028, if proposals go ahead to require streaming service subscribers to also pay the fee.

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A reported government white paper is considering how the BBC can continue without its budget being cut, while also not increasing the fee. More than 500,000 Brits did not renew their TV Licence last year, according to the BBC's annual report, with the price of the licences being raised for the third year in a row in 2026. The government decided the licence fee would rise annually in line with annual CPI inflation for the rest of the BBC Charter, which runs until the end of 2027. Extending the licence remit to take in streaming services would "improve the BBC’s financial outlook relative to the status quo," according to Sam Khoury, a senior analyst at Ampere. He told the Times: “In the context of ongoing cost of living pressures in the UK, the government could opt to reduce the price of the licence fee payable by the extended pool of consumers." Read also: Threatening letters are a bluff - and it's time they stopped, writes Dean Dunham KC

You can watch on demand content on Netflix without a TV licence. Picture: True Images/Alamy

How much is the TV Licence fee? A colour licence now costs £180 after a price increase announced earlier this year. What does the TV Licence cover? The TV Licence covers watching live content on all channels, both on free to view and pay services, such as Sky. It is also required to watch everything on BBC iPlayer and live content on streaming services. However, you do not need one if you only watch on-demand content on streaming services, including Apple TV, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, is looking into how the Licence Fee could be reformed. Picture: Uwe Deffner/Alamy

Do I need a TV Licence if I only stream content? At present, you do not need a TV Licence if you only stream content using subscription services and do not watch live television. But this could change. The BBC is currently reviewing its funding model before the publication of its Royal Charter, which is due next year, with the current 10-year charter coming to an end in 2027. “We will continue to engage with government to secure a new charter that provides sustainable, sufficient and universal funding so the BBC can deliver for audiences for generations to come," a spokesman told the Telegraph. It has not yet been stated what the plans are, but the Telegraph has reported that one option Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy could consider is requiring streaming service users to also pay the TV Licence fee. "Through Charter Review, we are looking at a range of options, including how the licence fee could be reformed, but no final decisions have been made," a BBC spokesman offered.

Live streaming of the Champions League final has created a TV Licence issue on YouTube. Picture: Cristiano Barni/Alamy

Does the TV Licence cover YouTube? You don’t need a TV Licence to watch videos or clips on demand on YouTube, but you would need it to stream live content - such as the Champions League final. Can I get a cheaper TV Licence just for streaming? Currently, there is no option to opt out of the full TV licence if you only need one for watching live content on streaming services. You do not need a licence if you only use streaming services for on demand content, although you do need the licence for watching BBC iPlayer.

More than 3,000 still watch a black and white TV. Picture: Arterra Picture Library/Alamy