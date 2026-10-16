The government is considering making the TV Licence a requirement for Brits to watch streaming services and YouTube under new proposals.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy is reportedly considering adding the licence fee as a requirement for a White Paper on the BBC’s future funding.

Users of streaming services do not need to pay the fee unless they also watch BBC programmes or other content covered by the TV licence.

The price of the licences was raised for the third year in a row in 2026 to £180, but the government is considering further reaching options to balance the books.

The Department for Culture is considering its options after half a million people cancelled their TV licence last year , leaving the BBC primed to make cutbacks.

Will I need a TV licence to watch Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon under government proposals?

The BBC is currently reviewing its funding model before the publication of its Royal Charter, which is due next year, with the current 10-year charter coming to an end in 2026.

“We will continue to engage with government to secure a new charter that provides sustainable, sufficient and universal funding so the BBC can deliver for audiences for generations to come," a spokesman told the Telegraph.

It has not yet been stated what the plans are, but the Telegraph has reported that one option Culture Secretary Ms Nandy could consider is requiring streaming service users to also pay the TV Licence fee.

Currently, they do not need to pay beyond the base subscription fee.

A Whitehall source told the Independent: "It's not fair that people are essentially able to watch television content but avoid the licence fee."

Matt Brittin, the BBC director-general, has suggested there could be a more joined-up approach moving forward with an emphasis on the sharing of resources.

He told a reporter: “I’d like to see reform that allows us to be where audiences are. I think BBC content should be on Netflix, on YouTube, on TikTok, on Spotify, and Instagram, and everywhere where audiences are."

Ms Nandy has not commented and LBC has approached the Department for Culture for a response.