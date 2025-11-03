The cost of a TV licence is expected to rise to more than £180 next year - marking a fresh hit for millions of households already struggling with the cost of living.

Under current government rules, the annual fee for watching live television or streaming services is linked to inflation until at least spring 2028.

With inflation running at 3.8% in the year to September, the current £174.50 licence fee is projected to increase by almost £7, taking it to just over £181.

The official rise is due to be confirmed later this month.

If introduced, it would be the first time the cost of a TV licence has passed £175 a year, and two years earlier than ministers had forecast when the funding deal was struck in 2022.

The hike comes as many households face mounting bills for food, rent and energy - and as a growing number abandon the traditional licence in favour of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Figures show around 300,000 households stopped paying the licence fee last year alone.

