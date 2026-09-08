Egyptian television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 others have been sentenced to death by hanging after being convicted of drug supply charges.

The state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reports that the dozen were part of a drug smuggling gang that used imported ingredients to make drugs for sale.

The group was also said to have illegal firearms and munitions.

Khalifa, 39, denied the charges and is set to appeal the death sentence after she was found guilty last month.

Her TV show, Mission Impossible, dealt with crime issues.

Nine other defendants have been sentenced to life imprisonment, while seven were acquitted.

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