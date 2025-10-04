Tributes have been paid to a TV presenter who fell to her death during an armed robbery at her home.

Somtochukwu "Sommie" Christelle Maduagwu, 29, died after jumping from the third floor of her apartment building in Nigeria while armed robbers ransacked the property.

She was rushed to hospital unconscious but died from her injuries.

"It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of ARISE News announce the passing of our beloved colleague, news anchor, reporter and producer," a statement read.

"She tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, following an armed robbery incident at her residence, which is currently under investigation by the police.

Read more: British teen jailed in Dubai for 'holiday fling' dies in police chase car crash

Read more: Six shot in Swedish city as police arrest 14-year-old boy

"She was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers," the statement continued.

"Beyond the airwaves, she was a lawyer, a consummate professional and a supportive colleague. She was a friend to many."

A website has been set up in her memory.

A description on the page says: "Sommie, as she was fondly known by loved ones, was a phenomenal person. First and foremost she was God fearing. A daughter, sister, friend, pageant queen, lawyer, journalist and so much more.

"But most of all, she was selfless. She was a staunch advocate for women and girls, gender based violence, education reform, and social justice.

"Sommie's legacy will live on in all of us. We will carry you with us always, your smile, your voice, your spirit, your light. "We pray that your memory will serve as a reminder of the impact that one person can have when they dedicate their life to creating positive change. We love you Sommie but God loves you more. Rest peacefully in His arms, sister, until we meet again."

One tribute read: “Sommie, you were light, laughter, and such a genuine soul. To think that your life was cut short this way is unbearable. Thank you for the memories, the love, and the joy you brought into our lives. You deserved so much more time.”