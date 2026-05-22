TV presenter Judith Chalmers, best known for hosting ITV's travel show Wish You Were Here...?, has died aged 90.

Her family said in a statement on Friday that she died peacefully at home on Thursday evening, surrounded by her loved ones, after living with Alzheimer's in her final years.

They said her health had been declining for some time and that she had become seriously ill in recent weeks, giving the family time to be together with her.