Wish You Were Here… ? star Judith Chalmers dies aged 90 after battle with Alzheimer’s
She was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1994.
TV presenter Judith Chalmers, best known for hosting ITV's travel show Wish You Were Here...?, has died aged 90.
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Her family said in a statement on Friday that she died peacefully at home on Thursday evening, surrounded by her loved ones, after living with Alzheimer's in her final years.
They said her health had been declining for some time and that she had become seriously ill in recent weeks, giving the family time to be together with her.
Ms Chalmers is best known for presenting the primetime show, Wish You Were Here..., until 2003 and was appointed an OBE in 1994.
She began working for the BBC aged just 13, after being selected for BBC Northern Children’s Hour.
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She is survived by her husband, former sports commentator Neil Durden-Smith, and their two children.