TV Traffic Cops officer Nick Lovatt sacked from Derbyshire police for driving offences
A fan favourite of the popular Channel 5 TV show Traffic Cops has been fired after a misconduct hearing
A fan favourite of the popular Channel 5 TV show Traffic Cops has been fired after a misconduct hearing.
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PC Nicholas Lovatt, who has been serving with Derbyshire police since 2001, has been found to have committed criminal offences and lied to other police officers.
A misconduct hearing held on Wednesday, September 2, conducted by Chief Constable Simon Blatchly, found that PC Lovatt had driven two motorbikes without insurance or a valid MOT on multiple occasions.
He admitted to driving his own motorbike without insurance, as well as when it was registered as SORN (not taxed and without a valid MOT), 16 times between September 16 and November 25, 2025.
PC Lovatt also drove a second vehicle, which was owned by a close acquaintance, and which had an expired MOT and was SORN, six times in September and October 2025.
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The officer insured his own motorbike on November 25, and when he was stopped by another officer on November 26, he claimed the bike had "not been on the road for ages", despite having been driving it for over two months.
PC Lovatt admitted to the allegations, but denied acting dishonestly or without integrity. He also denied gross misconduct.
Chief Con Blatchly found that Lovatt had breached honesty and integrity standards and determined that his conduct had been discreditable, adding his choices had "significantly harm[ed] public trust and confidence".
"This Officer has, essentially, committed a large number of road traffic offences," the outcome document read.
"He is an officer that dealt with road traffic for much of his career, and he drove two vehicles when he was either uninsured or the vehicles were registered as SORN, i.e. not taxed or without a valid MOT.
"He will have dealt with many offenders on the roads throughout his policing career, who have put themselves and other road users at risk by committing such offences.
"For him to commit such misconduct himself is highly discreditable.
"I am centrally concerned that there would be serious harm to public trust and confidence in policing if a member of the public was aware of the full circumstances of this case, i.e. that a road traffic officer repeatedly drove into force headquarters in an uninsured vehicle and then lied about this when pulled over by colleagues."
Chief Con Blatchly added that he had received several positive character references about the officer, and acknowledged that he had been "well liked and well respected" across the force, noting his contributions to high-profile investigations.
"I note this behaviour came at a very stressful time for the Officer, during the breakdown of his marriage and subsequent separation," he added, finding that the potential of any mitigation was, however, "very limited".
It was determined that PC Lovatt had committed gross misconduct, and was dismissed from the police force.
Chief Con Blatchly said: "No other outcome than dismissal would be adequate to uphold public confidence in policing and maintain the high standards that I expect of officers of Derbyshire Constabulary”.
"I need to send a very clear message that officers cannot break the law themselves, nor be dishonest about it.
"I cannot endorse this behaviour with anything less than the most serious sanction."