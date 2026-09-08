A fan favourite of the popular Channel 5 TV show Traffic Cops has been fired after a misconduct hearing

PC Nick Lovatt was a fan favourite in the TV shows Traffic Cops and Police Interception. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary

By Georgia Bell

A fan favourite of the popular Channel 5 TV show Traffic Cops has been fired after a misconduct hearing.

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PC Nicholas Lovatt, who has been serving with Derbyshire police since 2001, has been found to have committed criminal offences and lied to other police officers. A misconduct hearing held on Wednesday, September 2, conducted by Chief Constable Simon Blatchly, found that PC Lovatt had driven two motorbikes without insurance or a valid MOT on multiple occasions. He admitted to driving his own motorbike without insurance, as well as when it was registered as SORN (not taxed and without a valid MOT), 16 times between September 16 and November 25, 2025. PC Lovatt also drove a second vehicle, which was owned by a close acquaintance, and which had an expired MOT and was SORN, six times in September and October 2025. Read more: Tributes paid to 'beautiful and selfless' daughter, 19, killed four days after car crashed into tree as driver arrested Read more: Inside the stop and search blitz desperately trying to save teenage lives

The officer insured his own motorbike on November 25, and when he was stopped by another officer on November 26, he claimed the bike had "not been on the road for ages", despite having been driving it for over two months. PC Lovatt admitted to the allegations, but denied acting dishonestly or without integrity. He also denied gross misconduct. Chief Con Blatchly found that Lovatt had breached honesty and integrity standards and determined that his conduct had been discreditable, adding his choices had "significantly harm[ed] public trust and confidence". "This Officer has, essentially, committed a large number of road traffic offences," the outcome document read. "He is an officer that dealt with road traffic for much of his career, and he drove two vehicles when he was either uninsured or the vehicles were registered as SORN, i.e. not taxed or without a valid MOT. "He will have dealt with many offenders on the roads throughout his policing career, who have put themselves and other road users at risk by committing such offences.