Met police officer sacked after telling undercover reporter he 'hated' homeless people and 'couldn't wait' to taser someone
He is the twelfth Met officer to be sacked in the aftermath of an undercover documentary which secretly filmed officers over several months at Charing Cross police station
A Met Police officer has been sacked after he was secretly filmed describing tasering people as "just so much fun".
Listen to this article
PC Lloyd Hunter was covertly filmed during an undercover investigation saying he "wanted to "get rid of" homeless people and "couldn't wait" to taser someone.
The undercover filming at Charing Cross police station formed part of a Panorama investigation in which a journalist posed as a detention officer while secretly recording officers for seven months.
Pc Hunter, from Cumbria, was not included in the original programme but was featured in unaired footage shared with the Independent Office for Police Conduct, a police misconduct hearing was told on Wednesday.
He is the twelfth Met officer to be sacked in the aftermath of the documentary.
Read more: Murder probe launched after two killed in Middlesbrough house blaze as police probe ‘gang-related links'
Read more: Man who threatened to kill Met Police chief and ‘blast heads’ off judges appears in court
The secret filming took place while Pc Hunter, aged 23 at the time, was drinking at the pub with undercover journalist Rory Bibb in November 2024.
After drinking two pints, the PC who had recently finished his taser training told the reporter “I cannot wait to do it, I love it”.
Asked who he would taser first, the officer replied: “probably a homeless man”.
He added he would like to arrest all the homeless people in Oxford Street each week and see them sent to prison.
He said: “I think we should get rid of them, we should just bin them off, I hate them.”
The hearing in Sutton, south London, found his behaviour amounted to "gross misconduct" and dismissed him "without further notice", blocking him from re-entering the force.
Stephen Morley, making the case against Mr Hunter said the PC had "failed dismally” in setting a high standard with his “vile comments” which would "horrify" members of the public.
Giving evidence, Pc Hunter said he made the comments to the journalist because he wanted to make friends at the police station.
He described his comments as “flippant remarks from an idiotic 23-year-old who just wanted to make friends with someone”.
He said he never used his taser in 21 months as a police officer and has started working with the Samaritans charity to help homeless people.
Luke Ponte, KC, representing PC Hunter, questioned whether anyone in the hearing had not said in their early 20s “anything in the pub that in the cold light of day they realise they should not have said”.
Defending the PC, Ponte said he was "miserable" at the station and that his comments showed "immaturity rather than bigotry".
Mr Hunter is the 13th officer to be dismissed in the aftermath of the investigation.
Twelve Met officers have been dismissed or barred since the documentary and nine officers continue to be investigated by the police watchdog.
IOPC director of engagement Amanda Rowe said: “Regardless of whether these comments were made on or off-duty, they are completely unacceptable and undermine the public’s confidence in police officers.
“We continue to work hard to ensure that officers whose behaviour falls far below what the public deserve and expect are held to account and swift action is taken, to ensure they are removed from policing.”