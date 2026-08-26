He is the twelfth Met officer to be sacked in the aftermath of an undercover documentary which secretly filmed officers over several months at Charing Cross police station

The undercover filming at Charing Cross police station formed part of a Panorama investigation in which a journalist posed as a detention officer while secretly recording officers for seven months. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A Met Police officer has been sacked after he was secretly filmed describing tasering people as "just so much fun".

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The undercover filming at Charing Cross police station formed part of a Panorama investigation in which a journalist posed as a detention officer while secretly recording officers for seven months. Picture: Alamy

The secret filming took place while Pc Hunter, aged 23 at the time, was drinking at the pub with undercover journalist Rory Bibb in November 2024. After drinking two pints, the PC who had recently finished his taser training told the reporter “I cannot wait to do it, I love it”. Asked who he would taser first, the officer replied: “probably a homeless man”. He added he would like to arrest all the homeless people in Oxford Street each week and see them sent to prison. He said: “I think we should get rid of them, we should just bin them off, I hate them.”

After drinking two pints, the PC who had recently finished his taser training told the reporter “I cannot wait to do it, I love it”. Picture: Alamy

The hearing in Sutton, south London, found his behaviour amounted to "gross misconduct" and dismissed him "without further notice", blocking him from re-entering the force. Stephen Morley, making the case against Mr Hunter said the PC had "failed dismally” in setting a high standard with his “vile comments” which would "horrify" members of the public. Giving evidence, Pc Hunter said he made the comments to the journalist because he wanted to make friends at the police station. He described his comments as “flippant remarks from an idiotic 23-year-old who just wanted to make friends with someone”.

He said he would like to arrest all the homeless people in Oxford Street each week and see them sent to prison. . Picture: Alamy

He said he never used his taser in 21 months as a police officer and has started working with the Samaritans charity to help homeless people. Luke Ponte, KC, representing PC Hunter, questioned whether anyone in the hearing had not said in their early 20s “anything in the pub that in the cold light of day they realise they should not have said”. Defending the PC, Ponte said he was "miserable" at the station and that his comments showed "immaturity rather than bigotry". Mr Hunter is the 13th officer to be dismissed in the aftermath of the investigation.

Asked who he would taser first, the officer replied: “probably a homeless man”. Picture: Alamy