"My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. I am grateful to those who took part in the rescue efforts," said Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

The incident is understood to have occurred on Hungary's M3 motorway. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

At least a dozen people have been killed and a further 10 injured after a Polish bus overturned at night on a motorway in eastern Hungary, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

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In a post on Facebook, Mr Magyar wrote: "My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. I am grateful to those who took part in the rescue efforts. "I wish the injured a speedy recovery." Police understand that the ​bus ran into a ditch and ⁠tipped over early on Sunday near ​the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary. Read more: Moroccan police arrest 111 migrants attempting to enter Ceuta, according to reports Read more: Trump asks Supreme Court to allow White House ballroom construction to continue

"My sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," wrote Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar on Facebook. Picture: Alamy