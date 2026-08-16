Twelve killed after Polish bus overturns on motorway in Hungary
"My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. I am grateful to those who took part in the rescue efforts," said Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.
At least a dozen people have been killed and a further 10 injured after a Polish bus overturned at night on a motorway in eastern Hungary, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar.
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In a post on Facebook, Mr Magyar wrote: "My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. I am grateful to those who took part in the rescue efforts.
"I wish the injured a speedy recovery."
Police understand that the bus ran into a ditch and tipped over early on Sunday near the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary.
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The bus was supposedly heading towards the city of Nyiregyhaza on the M3 motorway when the accident happened.
Regional news outlets are reporting there were 57 passengers and two drivers on the bus at the time.
Police have added that "preliminary information" suggests the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
Those who sustained injuries have been transported to hospital.