At least 12 people were killed and more than 300 wounded in a Houthi strike on Riyadh's international airport ​on Saturday.

Black smoke and flames were seen rising from a fire at King Khalid International Airport. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

At least 12 people were killed and more than 300 wounded in a Houthi strike on Riyadh's international airport ​on Saturday.

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This marks the third attack this week from the Iran-backed group that claimed responsibility for the strike, in a major escalation of their campaign against Saudi Arabia. Among the 12 dead were four Saudis, two people from Bangladesh and one person each from the US, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt, the Saudi civil aviation authority said. The authority said that 309 were wounded in the latest count. Hospitals have been flooded with wounded brought by ambulance and helicopter, people briefed on the matter said. Some were reportedly in critical condition. Read more: Christa Pike discharged from hospital and returned to prison after botched execution attempt Read more: Man mauled to death after 'jumping into' tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Saturday's attack came without warning, with no alert issued by Saudi Arabia's threat warning system. The previous attacks this week on King Khalid International Airport left four people dead and caused heavy damage to a Saudi commercial plane parked on the tarmac. This week's deadly strikes exposed vulnerabilities in the kingdom's self-defence capabilities as it wages an air campaign against the Houthis to support a ground war by the Yemeni government against the Iran-backed group. Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government have claimed hundreds of strikes on targets in Houthi-held territory. The Houthis have said these killed civilians, including women and children. The Reuters news agency could not independently verify those claims. All flights were diverted from Riyadh on Saturday, and operations at the airport that serves a city of roughly 8 million people were temporarily suspended according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.