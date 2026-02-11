Southend supporter Simon Dobbin died in 2020, five years after being assaulted on his way home from a football match.

Twelve men charged with manslaughter over death of football fan Simon Dobbin. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Twelve men have been charged with manslaughter over the death of football fan Simon Dobbin, who died in 2020 five years after being assaulted on his way home from a match in Southend.

Simon travelled to Southend to watch his beloved Cambridge United play Southend United on 21 March 2015. After the match, Simon was subjected to a sustained and violent attack, which left him with injuries that changed his life. Following the attack and due to the injuries he had sustained, Simon received 24-hour care from his family. In October 2020, Simon sadly died. The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised manslaughter charges against 12 men.

The scene in 2015 outside The Railway Tavern pub in East Street, Southend. Picture: Alamy