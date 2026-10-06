The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the 25 boats were found at East Midlands Airport in an air freight shipment going from Turkey to the Netherlands

The NCA seized 25 dinghies that would have been used to bring migrants to the UK. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Twenty-five inflatable mega-dinghies due to be used by cross-Channel people smugglers have been seized at a UK airport.

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The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the boats were found in an air freight shipment going from Turkey to the Netherlands on October 2, with the NCA estimating they could have been used to move up to 1,700 migrants – the equivalent of around 68 per boat. The seizure at East Midlands Airport follows the discovery in July of 25 boats and 25 engines at the port in Felixstowe after a shipment was stopped there on its way to Germany.

Several pallets carrying the dinghies were seized at East Midlands Airport. Picture: PA

NCA deputy director of investigations Craig Turner said: “We continue to target groups or individuals directly involved in the supply of boats and engines used in the Channel for people smuggling.

Migrants trying to reach the UK on a 'mega dinghy'. Picture: Station SNSM Berck sur Mer

“This work is happening both overseas, with international partners, and here in the UK. “So far it has led to the seizure of in excess of 1,600 boats and engines, denying their use to criminal networks. “Our assessment is that this is having an impact, driving up the cost of boats and engines, making it more difficult to get them to the coast and eating into the profits of the criminal gangs involved. “I’ve no doubt the boats we’ve seized here would have ended up being used to risk the lives of a huge number of people in the Channel had we not stepped in. Our investigation continues.” The provisional total for arrivals in small boat Channel crossings this year is 19,451. This is down 43% on this time last year and 23% below the figure at this stage in 2024.

Two men died and two women were badly burned trying to reach UK shores yesterday as the arrival of 150 migrants on the south coast prompted clashes between protestors and police. Around 150 anti-migration protesters gathered in Gosport, Hampshire, to block a group of migrants from being brought ashore by the RNLI after crossing the English Channel via a new perilous route in a large inflatable craft. Tensions rose between demonstrators and police at a marina in Gosport, Hampshire, with flares set off and confrontations between the 'patriot group' and police that stretched into the early hours of Monday morning. Yesterday two men died and two women were left badly injured trying to cross the English Channel. Read more: 150 migrants arrive in UK on mega-dinghy that took ‘new route’ from Normandy - as protesters clash with police Read more: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to 'slashing dinghy in Channel'

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent, from a Border Security Command vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel today (Tuesday). Picture: PA

The men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, died after leaving the coast at Berck overnight. The women were transported to hospital after suffering burns over a large part of their bodies, the authorities said. A spokesman for the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said: “An investigation has been opened by the Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor’s office to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. “François-Xavier Lauch, Prefect of Pas-de-Calais, thanks all the services involved, particularly the firefighters, for their intervention and commitment during this operation.”

There have been increased protests in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas in recent weeks as more migrants have been landing there instead of Dover, due to new people smuggling routes. Picture: PA

After a separate migrant crossing which saw 150 people reach UK shores, twelve anti-migrant protesters were arrested for offences including assaulting a police officer. Donna Jones, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, condemned the "disruption and disorder", and told LBC that the strain it put on police was "not acceptable". Ms Jones told LBC's Nick Ferrari that a “couple of hundred” protesters gathered in the town on Sunday afternoon and continued until after midnight when coaches carrying those rescued were escorted to Kent for processing. She said the “main ringleaders” of the scuffles were from the “South Coast Patriots”, which covers Bournemouth, Southampton, and Portsmouth. The commissioner said one of the group’s leaders is anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, or “Danny Tommo” who is facing trial next year, accused of criminal damage of a boat in the English Channel.

Several demonstrators blocked police vans by standing in front of them, with chants including: 'shame on you' and 'deport the lot'. Picture: Getty

Ms Jones criticised the Government’s response, arguing Border Force should be better equipped to manage migrant crossings. She urged the Home Secretary: “Stop relying on the RNLI and stop relying on the police forces. “It's not appropriate that we're relying on a volunteer-led charity to be helping the UK police the southern sea-based border of this country. It's completely vulnerable,” she added.

According to The Home Office, 149 migrants were collected as part of a mid-Channel rescue operation by the RNLI, as well as a French vessel. Picture: Getty

The commissioner said that policing each protest costs around £150,000 and involves support from forces across the Met, Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley and Dorset. “It’s just not acceptable,” she said, adding that, as a result, forces “weren’t then responding to 999 calls and doing what we need them to do.” A police cordon was put in place on Haslar Road in Gosport, where the gathering mostly remained calm. Several demonstrators blocked police vans by standing in front of them, with chants including: "shame on you" and "deport the lot". Hampshire Police said it deployed officers to "support our partners in the event of an emergency at sea".

A spokesperson for The Home Office said: 'The Border Security Command works around the clock to monitor the Channel and protect our border'. Picture: Getty

The police force established conditions under the Public Order Act as well as powers preventing the wearing of face coverings. Hampshire Police has been approached for further details on the arrests. A spokesperson for the Home Office said: "The Border Security Command works around the clock to monitor the Channel and protect our border." They added it was "vital we continue to detain, check and process every small boat arrival".

Some altercations with police carried on until the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Getty