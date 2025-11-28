Twice deported Albanian national jailed after entering UK for third time
Emirjon Gjuta was deported from the UK in August 2020 after being convicted and sentenced for drugs offences
An Albanian national who was deported from the UK twice in three years has been jailed after returning illegally again, according to prosecutors.
Listen to this article
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Emirjon Gjuta, 34, was deported from the UK in August 2020 after being convicted and sentenced for drugs offences.
He was then arrested in March 2022 for being in the UK illegally and deported back to Albania a year later after he was sentenced for breaching his deportation order and for having another person’s identity document.
The CPS said Gjuta was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Friday at Leeds Crown Court after admitting at a previous hearing to re-entering the UK in November 2024 in breach of the 2020 deportation order.
A spokesman said the defendant claimed he had not fully understood the contents of the deportation order because he had not had an interpreter in court in 2020 and 2022.
Read more: Migrant settlement grants at highest level in more than a decade
Read more: Migration plunges as more Brits flee UK and work visas fall - amid fears over 'brain drain' and 'wealth exodus'
But he said documents signed by Gjuta confirmed that he did not object to the 2020 deportation order and never sought to appeal against it.
The spokesman said it was not clear how Gjuta arrived in the UK in November 2024 but he was arrested in Leeds in September 2025.
Nick Smith, from the CPS said: “Emirjon Gjuta had no right to remain or work in the UK and has been deported twice already.
“It’s clear he does not care about the rules and has committed crimes when he’s been in the UK previously.
“The CPS will continue to work with the Home Office and police forces to prosecute those who have no right to be in the country.”
The CPS said Gjuta was jailed for four years and six months in September 2019 after admitting to conspiring to produce cannabis and two counts of possessing or controlling identity documents with intent.
In October 2019 he was served with a decision to deport letter and signed a disclaimer not to oppose his deportation.
He was deported in August 2020.
In March 2022, Gjuta was sentenced to eight months in prison after he was arrested for breaching a deportation order and false document offences.
He was deported again in March 2023, the CPS said.