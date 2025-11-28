Emirjon Gjuta was deported from the UK in August 2020 after being convicted and sentenced for drugs offences

Twice deported Albanian national jailed after entering UK for third time. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

An Albanian national who was deported from the UK twice in three years has been jailed after returning illegally again, according to prosecutors.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Emirjon Gjuta, 34, was deported from the UK in August 2020 after being convicted and sentenced for drugs offences. He was then arrested in March 2022 for being in the UK illegally and deported back to Albania a year later after he was sentenced for breaching his deportation order and for having another person's identity document. The CPS said Gjuta was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Friday at Leeds Crown Court after admitting at a previous hearing to re-entering the UK in November 2024 in breach of the 2020 deportation order. A spokesman said the defendant claimed he had not fully understood the contents of the deportation order because he had not had an interpreter in court in 2020 and 2022.

The CPS said Gjuta was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Friday at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: Alamy