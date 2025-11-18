The twins died on Monday at their home in Germany

Alice Kessler and Ellen Kessler, 89, reportedly decided to end their lives together. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Twin sisters who performed with stars including Frank Sinatra and Fred Astaire died by assisted suicide on the same day after deciding "they no longer wanted to live."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alice and Ellen Kessler, a German entertainment duo, reportedly died together at their home in Grünwald, near Munich, on Monday. The pair, known as the Kessler twins, became famous in the US and Europe in the 1950s and performed with entertainment giants including Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire and Sammy Davis Jr. According to publication Bild, the sisters "no longer wanted to live' and "had chosen to end their lives together." Read more: NHS nurse, 47, died of heart attack three days after being sent home from hospital with 'trapped wind' Read more: Freddie Mercury celebrated on Royal Mint collectable coins

The pair shot to fame in the US and Europe in the 1950s and 60s. Picture: Getty

Assisted dying is not fully legal in Germany but a Constitutional Court ruling in 2020 declared the right to a self-determined death, making assisted suicide legally permissible but unregulated. The twins reportedly told the publication in 2024 that they wanted their ashes to be placed together in an urn after their death, along with the remains of their mother, Elsa, and their dog, Yello. Authorities reportedly confirmed on Monday that Ellen and Alice had died together at their home, which had adjoining residences separated by a dividing wall, and said there was no indication of foul play involved. A tribute posted to social media by Radio Monte Carlo said that the Kessler twins "left together, just as they lived: inseparable." It added: "Born in 1936, they were an absolute symbol of European spectacle, including music, dance and television. In Italy, they became celebrities as the legs of the nation, icon[s] of elegance and stage presence since the Fifties."

The Kessler twins died on Monday. Picture: Getty