Pair both in Norwich court over alleged break-in at Anmer Hall and theft of items

William and Kate's Anmer Hall country estate in Norfolk was targeted in a break-in. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

Two Albanian men appeared in court today accused of carrying out a burglary at the Prince and Princess of Wales's country estate Anmer Hall.

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Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, entered the dock at Norwich Magistrates’ Court charged with burglary and trespassing at William and Kate's country mansion. The men were being assisted in court by an interpreter. They are accused of stealing six pairs of cufflinks, with one pair described as “the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks”, as well as a clock from Anmer Hall, the court heard. The court was told that the value of the items was unknown. The charges were read to the pair as they stood in the dock and they were translated by the interpreter on a video link. Read more: TikTok star at centre of No10 influencer 'circus' posted second foul-mouthed video from No10 - but defends actions as 'wholesome fun' Read more: 'It shouldn't have happened': Bridget Phillipson defends No10's use of influencers but admits she 'can't justify' government liking now-deleted video

Both men were told that they are accused “as a trespasser, (of having) entered, or were in, a protected site which was a designated site, namely Anmer Hall”. The court was told the two men are accused of entering the dressing room at Anmer Hall by climbing a drainpipe. The full allegations against the men were read to the court on Wednesday, including that motion sensors at the estate were triggered at 5.49pm on Monday. Motion sensors were also triggered near the window at the Orangery, and there were scuff marks on the drainpipe on the side of the building. The court heard it is the Crown’s case that the men used the drainpipe to gain access to the dressing room by climbing up it. The court also heard the games and conservation manager at the Sandringham Estate, David Harrison, was conducting a patrol when he saw two males jump through a hedgerow and run into a wooded area using a thermal spotter. Mr Harrison followed in a utility motor vehicle but could not locate the men. The court also heard the two men were later arrested without shoes on their feet and were taken into custody. District Judge Matthew Bone remanded Doku and Ndoci in custody and told them they will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Anmer Hall on the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture: PA Images/Alamy