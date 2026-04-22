Police have taken a 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man from Watford into custody after a series of attacks

Two more arrests have been made by counter-terror police after a spate of alleged antisemitic arson attacks in north London. . Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Two more arrests have been made by counter-terror police after a spate of alleged antisemitic arson attacks in north London.

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A 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested in Watford on Tuesday and remain in custody. The arrest total in relation to the spate of alleged attacks on the Jewish community has now reached nine. The latest developments came after the Prime Minister warned "perpetrators will feel the full force of the law" in a crackdown on terror and anti-Semitism. Taking to X, the PM said: “We won’t relent in our fight against antisemitism and terror. Any perpetrators will feel the full force of the law.” The force added that the "specific target or venue is not known". Read more: Teenage boy charged with arson over synagogue attack Read more: It’s an epidemic of anti-Jewish hate, warns head of attacked synagogue’s charity

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the Senior National Co-ordinator of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “Our investigations continue at pace, and we are continuing to identify and arrest suspects who we believe were involved, or planning, the recent arson attacks in north west London. “We’ve now had the first conviction in relation to this recent spate of arson attacks and seven others have been charged. We remain determined to identify, arrest and charge all those who have been involved in the recent criminal activity. “My message to anyone even considering getting involved in this type of activity is this, the stakes are high and it is absolutely not worth the risk.” "In north west London, communities can expect to see an increased presence of uniformed and plain clothed officers, which is being maintained following the incidents from last week. This includes presence outside Jewish places of worship, businesses and other key community locations to identify any potential attackers and provide reassurance.

Police are hunting two suspects following attempted arson attack on north London synagogue. Picture: LBC

The seven arrests follow a string of arson attacks across London - including several attacks targeting synagogues across the capital. A further arrest overnight saw a 39-year-old man detained at an address in Ealing under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken into custody. Police have confirmed the arrest was connected to a counter-terror investigation after jars of a non-hazardous substance were discovered in Kensington Gardens, close to the Israeli embassy, on Friday. "As part of this investigation, a search is ongoing at a premises in east London," the force confirmed.

An attempted arson attack on Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow was the 4th antisemitic arson attack on the Jewish community in North West London in less than a month. Picture: Alamy

Among the seven arrested over the Jewish community plot, detectives from CTP London confirmed that three men, aged 24, 25 and 26, were detained in Harpenden shortly after 9pm on Sunday. The force confirmed all three were taken into custody before being released on bail. On Monday, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Stevenage, with a 26-year-old man, and two women, aged 50 and 59, also arrested in a car near Birmingham. All four individuals have all been taken to a London police station where they currently remain in custody.

Grab from PA video Police officers during a visit by Minister for Security Dan Jarvis to Finchley Reform Synagogue in north London following an attempted arson attack on the Jewish site on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Police statement following an attempted arson attack at Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow. The 4th antisemitic arson attack on the Jewish community in North West London in less than a month. Picture: Alamy

The incident close to the Israeli embassy saw a drone flown over Kensington Gardens in London, while four Jewish community ambulances were destroyed in an arson attack in Golders Green on March 23. Further attacks at a synagogue in Finchley and a former Jewish charity building in Hendon have also taken place in the past week. Police have also confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was charged with arson after an attack on a synagogue in north-west London earlier this week. Counter-terror officers have now arrested a total of 23 people since an attack targeting Jewish Community ambulances in Golders Green earlier this month.

The wrecks of the ambulances are taken away as two men have been arrested by counterterrorism detectives investigating the arson attack on volunteer-led ambulances run by the Jewish community in Golders Green. Picture: Alamy

Eight people have been charged with arson-related offences, while 13 people remain in custody or on bail under active police investigation. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the Senior National Co-ordinator of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “We’ve made very clear that we will be relentless in our pursuit of anyone involved in carrying out or planning these arson attacks. “Our message is clear, we will not tolerate this intimidation of our communities, and will pursue those responsible. One of our key lines of inquiry is whether criminal proxies – that is to say people being paid money to carry out a crime, are being used to commit any of these arsons. “While our investigations into this are still ongoing, my message to anyone even considering getting involved in this type of activity is this, the stakes are high and it is absolutely not worth the risk."

The whole of the park is cordoned off and has been closed since Friday morning, as police investigate whether items discarded near the Israeli embassy are linked to a video saying an attack on the embassy was planned. Picture: Alamy