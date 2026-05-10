Counter-terrorism police have arrested a man and a woman following an arson attack at a former synagogue in east London.

“Our aim continues to arrest and charge all those responsible for the arson attacks and other incidents targeted at Jewish, Israeli and Iranian sites in recent weeks.“We will not tolerate these hateful attacks on communities.”

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, which is leading the investigation, said on Sunday: “Today’s arrests are a significant step in our investigation into this attack and our inquiries are ongoing.

It follows an incident at a building in Nelson Street, Whitechapel, in the early hours of Tuesday which the force said is being investigated alongside a number of apparent attacks on Jewish sites in London since late March.

The 45-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson and have been taken into police custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

Counter-terrorism police have arrested a man and a woman following an arson attack at a former synagogue in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 5.16am by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at a former synagogue.

Minor damage had been caused to a set of gates and a lock at the front of the building.

CCTV showed the fire had ben started deliberately minutes before, and counter-terrorism police took over to lead the investigation, the Met said.

“While counter-terrorism officers continue to work closely with Metropolitan Police colleagues to provide protective security advice and support to various organisations, community venues and businesses, everyone can play their part to keep themselves and their communities safe,” Ms Flanagan added.

“If you have concerns about someone behaving suspiciously, please report it to us.

“Your information could help us save lives.”

The former synagogue in Whitechapel was due to be sold at auction earlier this year, with a separate bid by a Muslim group to buy the building and convert it into a mosque and community centre.

Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter, who leads policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “This attack happened at a synagogue in the process of being sold to a local Somali Muslim organisation, and I know that those of all faiths in the local area have felt targeted and together condemn this horrendous act.

“Our work to engage with and reassure all communities affected by recent events continues, and as always we want to hear of any fears or concerns so we can address them.“I want to reiterate that no hate crime, no matter who it is against, will be tolerated.“It is completely unacceptable and has no place here.”

The Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday a community protection team of 100 extra officers to help safeguard the Jewish community.In its initial phase, the team will be “primarily focused on protecting the Jewish community, which faces some of the highest levels of hate crime alongside significant terrorist and hostile state threats”, the Met said.

They added it would bring together “neighbourhood policing, specialist protection and counter-terrorism capabilities” to provide a “more visible, intelligence‑led and co-ordinated presence focused on protecting Jewish communities across London”.

Following an arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green in March, as well as a number of other arson attacks and incidents, 33 people have been arrested as part of various counter-terrorism police investigations, according to the Met.

Among those 33, eight people have been charged – including a 17-year-old boy who has pleaded guilty to committing arson following an attack on Kenton United Synagogue in Shaftsbury Avenue, Harrow, on April 18, the force added.