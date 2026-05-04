Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at a memorial wall in Golders Green.

They were taken to a London police station and remain in custody.

Scotland Yard says it has arrested a 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, who have not been named, were arrested at an address in Romford, east London.

Police are carrying out searches at the Romford address, the force added.

The Met received reports of a fire at the site in Limes Avenue on April 27 but said the memorial wall itself was not damaged.

The wall is a tribute to thousands of protesters killed in a crackdown in Iran in January and is near a Jewish centre.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London, said in a statement: "We are committed to protecting vulnerable communities in the capital.

"Detectives have been conducting extensive enquiries since this incident was reported to us last week and these two arrests are the result of that hard work.

"CTP London is working on a number of investigations into incidents that have taken place in north west London since the attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green in March.

“We have made a total of 30 arrests and nine people have been charged.

“Counter-terrorism officers continue to work closely with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police in response to the various incidents.

“We’re providing protective security advice and support to various organisations, community venues and businesses.

"With the threat level now raised to severe, everyone can play their part to keep themselves and their communities safe.

“If you have concerns about someone behaving suspiciously, please report it to us.

“Your information could help us save lives.”