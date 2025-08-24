A 15-year-old boy and 54-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to danger life after a fire at a restaurant in Ilford.

Officers were called to a restaurant in Woodford Avenue, Grants Hill on Friday, 22 August at around 9pm.

Five people were injured in the fire - three women and two men - and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Two of them – a man and a woman - remain in a life-threatening condition.

It is also believed there are two further victims who left the scene before officers arrived. Efforts remain ongoing to identify them.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Met’s Central Specialist Crime North unit said: “While we have made two arrests, our investigation continues at pace so we can piece together what happened on Friday evening."

