Some 300 football fans gathered outside the London Palladium stadium on Monday night

Hundreds turned up to catch a glimpse of football stars at the Ballon d'Or at the London Palladium. Picture: Andrew Lalchan/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Two people have been arrested after officers were pelted with bricks and scaffolding equipment while trying to hold back huge crowds outside the Ballon d'Or ceremony in central London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Fans in London were trying to break through security to gain access to the to the Ballon D’or ceremony… #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/3iiFMm7cwk — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) October 26, 2026

Fans climbed up the barriers and used anything available to obtain a better view,. Picture: Eleventh Hour Photography/Alamy

Extra officers were deployed to the central London venue on Argyll Street from 5 pm after throngs of people had already gathered outside the event. Cops put in place a dispersal order between 7:49 pm and 4:00 am, authorising officers to order individuals to leave or make arrests. The ceremony, which kicked off at 8 pm, saw England captain Harry Kane recognised as the world's best men's footballer. The Bayern Munich talisman became the first Englishman to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001. He beat rivals Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to the award - after leading Bayern to a league and cup double as well as scoring six goals in England's best World Cup since 1966.

The ceremony, which kicked off at 8 pm, saw England captain Harry Kane recognised as the world's best men's footballer. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/Getty