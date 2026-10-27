Two arrested after cops 'pelted with bricks' trying to hold back football fans outside Ballon d'Or ceremony
Some 300 football fans gathered outside the London Palladium stadium on Monday night
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Two people have been arrested after officers were pelted with bricks and scaffolding equipment while trying to hold back huge crowds outside the Ballon d'Or ceremony in central London.
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Some 300 football fans descended outside the London Palladium stadium on Monday night for the prestigious ceremony attended by the most famous names in sport.
Police were forced to push back huge crowds to prevent a stampede as excitable football fans gathered ahead of the event, hoping to catch a glimpse of football royalty.
Cops confirmed that two people were arrested, one for breaching a police dispersal order and another for affray and violent disorder, after officers were pelted with bricks while trying to clear the crowd.
No officers were injured, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.
Read more: Harry Kane wins Ballon d'Or: Three Lions captain crowned world's best player as first Englishman to win gong for 25 years
Read more: Ballon d'Or chaos as 'winners' accidentally announced online hours before real winner's name is unveiled
🚨🏴Fans in London were trying to break through security to gain access to the to the Ballon D’or ceremony… #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/3iiFMm7cwk— The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) October 26, 2026
Extra officers were deployed to the central London venue on Argyll Street from 5 pm after throngs of people had already gathered outside the event.
Cops put in place a dispersal order between 7:49 pm and 4:00 am, authorising officers to order individuals to leave or make arrests.
The ceremony, which kicked off at 8 pm, saw England captain Harry Kane recognised as the world's best men's footballer.
The Bayern Munich talisman became the first Englishman to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.
He beat rivals Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to the award - after leading Bayern to a league and cup double as well as scoring six goals in England's best World Cup since 1966.
In an embarrassing error, the organisers appeared to have mistakenly leaked Kane as the winner of the award ahead of the ceremony.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Additional police resources were deployed to Argyll Street, Westminster, at 17:13hrs on Monday, 26 October, to assist officers as large crowds had gathered outside a private event.
“A policing plan was already in place for the event, with officers deployed in the area to support public safety. The event had dedicated private security, and officers were requested to assist after concerns were raised about crowd behaviour and the potential for a breach of the peace.
“A Section 35 dispersal order was authorised at 19:49hrs and was in place until 04:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 October. The order covered Oxford Street, Pall Mall, The Strand, Piccadilly Circus and Charing Cross Road, and gave officers the power to require individuals to leave the area or face arrest.
“Officers cleared the crowd, who began throwing scaffolding clips and bricks towards police. No officers were injured. Later in the evening, officers dealt with a relatively small number of individuals who had climbed a neighbouring building.
“The police presence was stood down at around 01:00hrs. “In total, police made two arrests. One for breaching the dispersal order and another for affray and violent disorder.”