A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a one-year-old girl died after “hazardous chemicals” were reported at a flat in east London.

Fire crews were called to a property in Barking Road, Upton Park, in Newham, on Tuesday afternoon after two adults, the one-year-old and a six-year-old attended hospital complaining about a smell of chemicals in a flat.

The infant girl later died in hospital. Police said it is believed she came into contact with chemicals.

On Wednesday, officers confirmed a 41-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, who are not known to the victim, had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and were being held in custody.

Around 12 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precaution as crews responded, London Fire Brigade said.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the girl’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers as its investigation continues.

It is understood the incident was not terror-related.