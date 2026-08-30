A 20-year-old man and a sixteen-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 40s was shot in Darlington.

Suspects reportedly fired at a house on Balmer Hill, in Gainford, near Darlington, at around 20:10BST on Saturday.

A 46-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after sustaining birdshot injuries to his abdomen.

The incident unfolded near Darlington roughly 20 miles from Middlesbrough where police are investigating organised crime links behind a spate of incidents including a crash on the A66.

Durham Police said no one else at the address was injured. Cops remain at the scene.