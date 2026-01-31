The latest National March for Palestine in London, from Russell Square to Whitehall. The protest takes place in the face of the faltering peace deal in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two pro-Palestine protestors have been arrested after activists marched on Whitehall on Saturday.

Activist Peter Tatchell was among the two arrested at the central London march for having a placard that read “globalise the intifada”, his foundation said. The human rights campaigner was carrying a sign that read “Globalise the intifada: Non-violent resistance. End Israel’s occupation of Gaza & West Bank” at the Palestine Coalition protest on Saturday.In a statement released by the Peter Tatchell Foundation, the 74-year-old said the arrest was “an attack on free speech”. He said: “The police claimed the word intifada is unlawful. The word intifada is not a crime in law. “The police are engaged in over-reach by making it an arrestable offence. Read more: Campaigners march in call to end hunting with dogs in Spain Read more: Wanted rape suspect arrested in Manchester following facial recognition alert

“This is part of a dangerous trend to increasingly restrict and criminalise peaceful protests. "The Arab word intifada means uprising, rebellion or resistance against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.“It does not mean violence and is not antisemitic. It is against the Israeli regime and its war crimes, not against Jewish people.” Mr Tatchell was taken to Sutton police station to be detained, according to his foundation. The Metropolitan Police said in December that protesters chanting “globalise the intifada” will now be arrested because the “context has changed” in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack.

In a post on X, the Met said: “Officers policing the Palestine Coalition protest have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of a public order offence. He was seen carrying a sign including the words ‘globalise the intifada’.” Mr Tatchell had been marching near to police officers and with the sign on display for about a mile from Russell Square to the top of the Strand when the group came across a counter-protest, according to a witness. At that point, he was stopped and “manhandled by 10 officers”, according to photographer Jacky Summerfield, who was with him.

