Two arrested after 'famous' ice cream seller stabbed to death in Wembley
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder after a "famous" ice cream seller was stabbed eight times in north-west London.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to Monks Park, Wembley, at 6.10pm on Tuesday following reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds.
Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A murder investigation was immediately launched and detectives worked through the night to gather evidence.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the force arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
A 31-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Both remain in custody.
A local resident, who said he was childhood friends with the victim, descried the deceased was a "famous ice cream guy" who was married with a young daughter.
Asim Mahmood Butt, 39, said: "I got a call from one of my cousins.
"I came here and his body was still here, and police had cordoned off the area.
"I know his brothers as well - they're all local. We all used to play cricket and football here in Monks Park."
Mr Butt says the victim started selling ice cream "a year ago" and his van had been parked on the road at the time of the incident.
The van, well-known locally for having a large teddy bear on the front, was towed away from the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a second unnamed witness said.
An increased police presence will remain in the park for some time as officers trawl through the local area for clues.
A blue forensics tent could be seen inside a police cordon, while removal vehicles took away separate white van and blue car from the scene.
Residents have also been asked by police to scan through any doorbell or camera footage for anything that might assist their investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller, who is leading this investigation, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and friends at this hugely difficult time.
"Detectives are still working at pace to understand the circumstances around this sad event.
"We are urging anyone with information to get in touch and residents can continue to expect an increase in the number of officers in the local area as we continue our investigations.
"Additionally, we ask all residents in the area to look at any doorbell or camera footage around Monks Park and to make contact if there is anything that they feel would assist police."