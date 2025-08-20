Officers were called to Monks Park, Wembley, on Tuesday evening following reports of a stabbing. Picture: Google Maps

By Frankie Elliott

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder after a "famous" ice cream seller was stabbed eight times in north-west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder after a "famous" ice cream seller was stabbed eight times in north-west London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to Monks Park, Wembley, at 6.10pm on Tuesday following reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A murder investigation was immediately launched and detectives worked through the night to gather evidence.

A murder investigation was immediately launched and detectives worked through the night to gather evidence. Picture: X

Read more: Man claims he can't be guilty of raping woman in London alley because he 'has a three-inch penis' Read more: Man who 'hunted down police' with crossbow after stabbing neighbour in knife rampage jailed In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the force arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder. A 31-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Both remain in custody. A local resident, who said he was childhood friends with the victim, descried the deceased was a "famous ice cream guy" who was married with a young daughter. Asim Mahmood Butt, 39, said: "I got a call from one of my cousins. "I came here and his body was still here, and police had cordoned off the area. "I know his brothers as well - they're all local. We all used to play cricket and football here in Monks Park."

Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: X