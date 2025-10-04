Two people arrested in connection with Manchester terror attack released without charge
An 18-year-old woman and 43-year-old man have walked free after being detained
Two people who were arrested in relation to the terror attack that left two people dead at a Manchester synagogue have been released without charge, counter-terror police have confirmed.
Three people were arrested following the attack on Thursday morning, with a further three - a man and two women - arrested by officers investigating the attack, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have said.
Now, two from that group have been let go without further action, counter-terror police have announced.
"The 18-year-old woman and 43-year-old man who were arrested in connection with the investigation into the terrorist incident that took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue have been released with no further action," the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) confirmed on Saturday night.
Earlier, the force said three men remain in hospital with serious injuries, including a security guard with car-impact injuries and a Community Security Trust (CST) worker with stab wounds.
It said six people had been detained on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.
Laurence Taylor, the head of counter terror policing in the UK, said police were "seeking warrants of further detention" for all six of them on Friday.
Police have stepped up patrols at synagogues across the Manchester area following the terrorist attack which killed two people.
It comes as pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets of London and Manchester despite calls by the government and police chiefs to call-off the rallies out of respect to the mourning Jewish community.
Two people were killed in the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.
Adrian Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent killer Jihad Al-Shamie entering the synagogue during the car and knife attack.
He was killed together with Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, a worshipper at the synagogue who also helped prevent the attacker entering the premises.
Police believe Al-Shamie may have been influenced by "extreme Islamist ideology" - though establishing the "full circumstances" will "take some time".
Armed police accidentally shot Mr Daulby and another member of the public during the attack, which happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
The investigation into the handling of the armed response to the Manchester synagogue attack will look at “whether police may have caused or contributed to the death” of Mr Daulby and the officers involved are being “treated as witnesses”, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.
A tribute provided by Mr Daulby’s family said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others.
“He was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin.
“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely, down-to-earth man.
“His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday October 2, 2025.”
Mr Cravitz’s family said in their tribute that he was “kind” and “caring” and was “devoted” to his wife and family.
A statement said: “Melvin would do anything to help anyone. He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people.
“He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food. He will be sorely missed by his wife, family, friends and community.
“We ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with this shocking loss.”