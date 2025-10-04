Two people who were arrested in relation to the terror attack that left two people dead at a Manchester synagogue have been released without charge, counter-terror police have confirmed.

Three people were arrested following the attack on Thursday morning, with a further three - a man and two women - arrested by officers investigating the attack, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have said.

Now, two from that group have been let go without further action, counter-terror police have announced.

"The 18-year-old woman and 43-year-old man who were arrested in connection with the investigation into the terrorist incident that took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue have been released with no further action," the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) confirmed on Saturday night.

Earlier, the force said three men remain in hospital with serious injuries, including a security guard with car-impact injuries and a Community Security Trust (CST) worker with stab wounds.

It said six people had been detained on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

Laurence Taylor, the head of counter terror policing in the UK, said police were "seeking warrants of further detention" for all six of them on Friday.

Police have stepped up patrols at synagogues across the Manchester area following the terrorist attack which killed two people.

It comes as pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets of London and Manchester despite calls by the government and police chiefs to call-off the rallies out of respect to the mourning Jewish community.